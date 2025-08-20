Bharti Airtel on Wednesday discontinued one of its popular prepaid recharge plans in India. Priced at Rs. 249, it was the telecom operator's entry-level recharge pack, offering prepaid users daily high-speed internet, unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and more. They will now have to recharge with a slightly higher-priced plan to continue to enjoy similar benefits. Notably, Airtel has become the second telecom operator in India to terminate the Rs. 249 prepaid recharge plan, following in the footsteps of Reliance Jio.

Airtel's Rs. 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan Discontinued

The discontinued prepaid recharge plan, priced at Rs. 249, is reflected on the Airtel Thanks app. A note on the app states, “Price revised”. It had a validity period of 24 days and offered benefits such as 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. Alongside, there were several complementary benefits as well.

To begin with, recharging with the Rs. 249 prepaid pack made prepaid users eligible to receive live spam alerts for incoming calls and text messages. It bundled a subscription for free Airtel Xtreme content and 30 days of Hellotunes as well.

Airtel also recently partnered with AI startup Perplexity to offer a 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription worth Rs. 17,000, and this prepaid recharge plan also included this benefit.

Following its discontinuation, the Rs. 299 prepaid recharge plan becomes Airtel's most affordable plan that offers daily high-speed internet, unlimited calls, and more. It comes with a 28-day validity period during which consumers can continue to take advantage of the same benefits as the Rs. 249 prepaid pack, but with a slightly longer validity period.

Notably, Jio also restructured its prepaid mobile recharge plans by discarding the Rs. 249 pack. It offered 1GB of data per day, among other benefits, for a period of 28 days. It's Rs. 299 recharge plan now becomes the most affordable prepaid pack that consumers can recharge with.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) remains the only telecom operator in India to continue to offer the Rs. 249 prepaid recharge plan.