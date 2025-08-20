Technology News
Reliance Jio Reportedly Discontinues Rs. 799 Recharge Plan in India With 1.5GB Daily Data Usage, 84 Days Validity

Reliance Jio has removed the Rs. 799 recharge plan in India from the My Jio app, but it is still listed on the company’s website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2025 18:33 IST
Photo Credit: Jio

Reliance Jio's cheapest plan that offers 84 days of validity and 1.5GB data per day now costs Rs. 889

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio's Rs. 799 recharge plan also offers 100 SMS per day quota
  • Airtel recently discontinued its Rs. 249 recharge plan
  • The company did not announce the removal officially
Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom service provider (TSP), has reportedly removed its Rs. 799 recharge plan from the My Jio app. The prepaid plan used to offer 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, along with 84 days of validity, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS text messages each day. It also offered a total of 126GB of data for the duration of the plan. This comes shortly after Airtel hiked the price of its Rs. 249 recharge plan to Rs. 299.

Reliance Jio's Rs. 799 Recharge Plan Removal Comes as Telcos Plan To Hike Tariffs

As spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Rs. 799 recharge plan has been discontinued in India for prepaid subscribers. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the plan is no longer listed on the My Jio app. However, the plan is still available for subscribers to buy via the TSP's official website. Now, the Rs. 889 recharge plan is the cheapest recharge plan (on the My Jio app) that offers 1.5GB data per day with 84 days of validity.

reliance jio inline 2 Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio's Rs. 799 recharge plan appears to have been removed from the My Jio app
Photo Credit: Screenshot / Reliance Jio

 

 

Reliance Jio's Rs. 799 plan carried a pack validity of 84 days, with 1.5GB of high-speed data. It also offered unlimited voice calling, a 100 SMS text messages per day quota, and a 126GB total data till the plan is valid. It also came with a JioTV and a JioAICloud subscription. For Rs. 90 extra, the Rs. 889 carries the same benefits as its cheaper alternative. However, it does provide a Jio Saavn Pro subscription.

reliance jio inline 3 Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio's plan still appears on the official company website
Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

 

The development comes soon after Airtel discontinued its Rs. 249 recharge plan, revising its price to Rs. 299. The plan had a validity of 24 days and offered 1GB of data per day, along with a 100 SMS per day quota, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. On top of this, users could avail themselves of other complementary benefits, too. The subscribers of this particular recharge plan were also eligible to receive real-time spam alerts for incoming calls and text messages.

This signals towards an industry-wide trend where TSPs have been attempting to hike tariffs and remove value-for-money recharge plans for relatively expensive ones. A recent report highlighted that Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea are planning to hike mobile tariffs by the end of this year. These TSPs could potentially increase the prices by 10 percent to 12 percent, especially for users who purchase mid-to-high tier recharge plans.

Comments

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Reliance Jio Recharge Plan, Reliance Jio Rs 799, Airtel
Perplexity Introduces Indian Stock Price Alerts Feature as Platform Crosses 300 Million Weekly Queries
Bitcoin Nears $113,500 as ETFs See Outflows, Ether Holds $4,100

