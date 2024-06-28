Technology News

OnePlus Watch 2 With eSIM Connectivity, 1.43-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Watch 2 runs on Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, paired with a BES2700 chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 June 2024 15:51 IST
OnePlus Watch 2 With eSIM Connectivity, 1.43-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 2 comes in Meteorite Black and Nebula Green colours

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch 2 has an IP68-certified build
  • It houses a 500mAh battery
  • OnePlus Watch 2 is already available in India
Advertisement

OnePlus Watch 2 was launched in India earlier this year and now the wearable debuted in China with a few design tweaks and eSIM connectivity. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and runs on Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset alongside the BES2700 chip. It is offered in two colour options and is backed by a 500mAh battery. The OnePlus Watch 2 offer over 100 sports modes and has an IP68-rated build. The OnePlus Watch 2 was launched alongside the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro and OnePlus Pad Pro.

OnePlus Watch 2 price

The OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,650). It comes in Meteorite Black and Nebula Green colours and is currently available for pre-order through the company website in China. The delivery of the smartwatch will begin on July 3.

In India, the OnePlus Watch 2 was unveiled in Black Steel and Radiant Steel shades with a price tag of Rs. 24,999.

OnePlus Watch 2 specifications

The China variant of the OnePlus Watch 2 runs on ColorOS Watch 6.0 and is compatible with devices running on Android 8.0 or later, as well as iOS 13.0 and later. It features a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density and up to 1,000 peak brightness. The screen has a default brightness of 600nits. The smartwatch runs on Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, paired with a BES2700 chip. It includes 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Besides Bluetooth calling, the new OnePlus Watch 2 comes with eSIM support to let users make and receive phone calls directly on the wrist without their mobile phone. It offers Bluetooth 5.3, Beidou, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity options. For fitness enthusiasts, the wearable has more than 100 sports modes. It can provide health-focused features such as SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate tracking among others.

Like the original OnePlus Watch, the OnePlus Watch 2 also has an IP68-certified build that comes with 5ATM water resistance. It houses a 500mAh battery and is touted to deliver up to 2.5 days of playtime and up to 12 days of standby time on a single charge. The wearable is said to last up to 24 hours with a charging time of just 12 minutes. It weighs about 59 grams.

 

OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • Only comes in one size
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Thick display bezel
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2 review
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2 Price, OnePlus, OnePlus Watch 2 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Airtel vs Jio: Prepaid Plans Comparison After Latest Price Hike
RBI Releases Financial Stability Report With Mention of DeFi, US Efforts to Regulate Crypto Sector

Related Stories

OnePlus Watch 2 With eSIM Connectivity, 1.43-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Announces Price Hike for Prepaid, Postpaid Plans Starting July 3
  2. Airtel Hikes Prices of Prepaid and Postpaid Plans by Up to 20 Percent
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 New Renders Suggest Three Colour Options
  4. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Debuts
  5. OnePlus Pad Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched at This Price
  6. Airtel vs Jio: Prepaid Plans Comparison After Latest Price Hike
  7. Lava Blaze X India Launch Teased: Here's What It Might Look Like
  8. OnePlus Watch 2 With eSIM Connectivity, 1.43-Inch Display Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Translate Adds Support for 110 New Languages With the Assistance of AI
  2. RBI Releases Financial Stability Report With Mention of DeFi, US Efforts to Regulate Crypto Sector
  3. OnePlus Watch 2 With eSIM Connectivity, 1.43-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Oppo A3 Launch Date Set for July 2; Design, Colour Options Teased Ahead of Debut
  5. Lava Blaze X India Launch Teased; Live Images of a Lava Blaze Model Leaked
  6. OnePlus Pad Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 12.1-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Fluctuate as Biden vs Trump Debate Skips Mention of Crypto, Analyst Says
  8. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Jio Announces Price Hike for Prepaid, Postpaid Plans by Up to Rs. 600 Starting July 3
  10. Airtel Price Hike for Prepaid Recharge Plans, Postpaid Plans Announced: New Tariffs Effective From July 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »