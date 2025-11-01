Technology News
Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Plans with 3GB Data Per Day Compared

Jio and Airtel both offer multiple prepaid recharge plans with 3GB of data per day, along with added benefits.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 November 2025 16:09 IST
Photo Credit: Jio/ Airtel

Highlights
  • Jio’s Rs. 449 plan offers 84GB data, calls, SMS, for 28 days
  • Airtel’s Rs. 838 plan offers 56 days validity and 3GB data daily data
  • Both TSPs offer OTT access and value added benefits
Jio vs Airtel: Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are two of the most popular telecom service providers (TSPs) in India. They offer a variety of prepaid plans at different yet affordable price points. It allows subscribers to choose from either the cheapest prepaid packs that cover basic calling and SMS needs or higher-priced plans that bundle unlimited data and value-added services. If you're someone for whom having a high daily data quota is a necessity, then you're in luck, as both Jio and Airtel offer 3GB per day prepaid recharge plans.

But with multiple options to consider, selecting the best and the most value-for-money offering can become quite a hassle. If you want to compare Jio and Airtel 3GB per day prepaid recharge packs to get an idea about which telecom operator provides better benefits, we've got your back.

Jio 3GB Per Day Prepaid Recharge Plans

Jio has several plans that bundle 3GB of data, along with unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits. Many of the higher-priced plans also bundle value-added services and a complimentary subscription to OTT platforms.

  1. Rs. 449: The most affordable option is the Rs. 449 prepaid recharge pack. It comes with an 84-day validity and offers a total of 84GB of data, translating to 3GB per day. You also get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the telecom provider's value-added services, such as JioCloud and JioTV. Apart from this, subscribers also get two percent extra on Jio Gold purchases via Jio Finance and a two-month trial for a new JioHome connection.
  1. Rs. 1,199: This prepaid recharge plan offers the same benefits as the Rs. 449 pack, but for an extended 84-day validity. It also bundles a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar for three months.
  1. Rs. 1,799: The only difference between Jio's Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,799 prepaid recharge packs is the added Netflix subscription. This plan includes complimentary access to the Netflix Basic plan, which is usually priced at Rs. 199 per month.

Airtel 3GB Per Day Prepaid Recharge Plans

Like Jio, Airtel also has several prepaid recharge packs that subscribers can recharge with and enjoy 3GB of data per day. There are added perks as well, such as access to Airtel's spam-fighting network, a complimentary Perplexity Pro subscription, and bundled OTT services. Interestingly, Airtel does not offer a monthly pack with 3GB of data.

  1. Rs. 838: This plan comes with a 56-day validity, during which Airtel users get 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. On top of that, it bundles complimentary access to Airtel Xtreme Play. It is a streaming service that aggregates content from more than 25 OTT platforms into a single app. There is access to Amazon Prime Lite as well.
  1. Rs. 1,798: It is a higher-priced plan that comes with a validity of 84 days. This prepaid recharge pack includes benefits similar to the Rs. 838 plan, but replaces the Amazon Prime Lite subscription with the Netflix Basic plan.

Airtel vs. Jio: 3GB Per Day Prepaid Plan Comparison

Prepaid Plan Jio Rs. 449 Jio Rs. 1,199 Jio Rs. 1,799 Airtel Rs. 838 Airtel Rs. 1,798
Price (Rs.) 449 1,199 1,799 838 1,798
Validity (Days) 28 84 84 56 84
Voice & SMS Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day
Primary OTT Subscription None JioHotstar (3 months) Netflix Basic Amazon Prime Lite Netflix Basic
Additional Benefits JioCloud, JioTV, 2% extra on Jio Gold, 2-month trial JioHome JioCloud, JioTV, 2% extra on Jio Gold, 2-month trial JioHome JioCloud, JioTV, 2% extra on Jio Gold, 2-month trial JioHome Airtel Xtreme Play, Spam-fighting network, Perplexity Pro subscription Airtel Xtreme Play, Spam-fighting network, Perplexity Pro subscription

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Airtel, Jio, Prepaid recharge plans
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
