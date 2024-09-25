Airtel is one of the few telecom operators in India that provides a plethora of services for customers. The company currently offers a wide range of plans for its prepaid, postpaid, broadband, digital TV, and more customers. However, if you are looking for a hassle-free broadband connection with no wired connection, then Airtel also offers Xstream AirFiber. This service uses wireless technology to provide a stable and reliable 5G connection at your home or office. In this article, we will be talking in-depth about the Airtel Xstream AirFiber along with its price in India, benefits, features, plans, installation, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

What is Airtel Xstream AirFiber Technology?

Airtel Xstream AirFiber uses the standard AirFiber technology, which transmits data wirelessly instead of using cables. The technology uses radio signals to establish a connection between the internet service provider (ISP) and the subscriber's location. This eliminates the need for fibre optics cables or copper lines.

Once you purchase an Airtel Xstream AirFiber connection, an Airtel representative will come to your home or office to install an antenna or a small dish. This antenna communicates with a nearby station or tower and transmits the data to the base station. The base station then transmits wireless 5G connectivity throughout your home or office. As per Airtel, customers can get up to 1,000 sq ft of Wi-Fi coverage with its Airtel Xstream AirFiber.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans

Now that you are clear about the basics let's take a closer look at the different Airtel plans.

Rs 699 Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plan

The Rs 699 Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plan is the company's most affordable AirFiber plan. The pack comes with a Wi-Fi speed of 40Mbps. Moreover, with this plan, you get a free 4K Android Box and 350+ HD and SD TV channels. The plan also brings free access to over 22+ OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, Aha, Eros Now, Shemaroo, and more. Moreover, you also get a free Wi-Fi router and free installation with this plan.

Rs 799 Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plan

Next on the list is the Rs 799 Airtel Xstream AirFiber plan. This is plan is meant for those who just want to experience good data speed and don't want any other bundle. The AirFiber plan comes with 100Mbps of Wi-Fi speed with a 1TB FUP limit. Once the limit is exhausted, one can still experience the internet at a reduced speed of 2Mbps.

Rs 899 Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plan

Lastly, we have a Rs 899 Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plan. The pack comes with a Wi-Fi speed of 100Mbps. Just like the Rs 699 plan, you get 22+ OTT subscriptions, like Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, Aha, Eros Now, Shemaroo, and more. The plan also features a 4K Android Box for free coupled with 350+ HD and SD channels for a seamless viewing experience. Moreover, you also get a free Wi-Fi router and free installation with this plan.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber Features

The Airtel Xstream AirFiber offers a plethora of benefits and features. To start with, the AirFiber uses Airtel's 5G network to provide ultra-fast internet speeds. One can also get a Wi-Fi 6-enabled router for free along with free installation by the company's expert. One can also get a free 4K-supported Android set-top box, though it is only available with Rs 699 and Rs 899 plans. Lastly, you also get 22+ OTT subscriptions along with 350+ HD and SD TV channels with the above-mentioned plans.

Airtel Xstream Fiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Which One is Better?

The question that might bug many customers is: which one is better? Should we go with the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection or the Airtel Xstream AiFiber one? Let's try to answer this debate.

With the Airtel broadband connection, you get internet speeds of up to 1Gbps, while the Airtel AirFiber offers only up to 100Mbps of internet speed. The Fiber connection from Airtel also brings more plans for the customers starting from Rs 599, which goes up to Rs 3,999. On the other hand, Airtel Xstream AirFiber only offers three plans, which are mentioned above.

That said, Airtel Xstream AirFiber brings a completely wireless experience, which is not possible with the Fiber connection. Also, you get blazing-fast 5G speeds coupled with easy and quick installation. However, there are also some cons of the AirFiber. Firstly, the service may not work properly if there is no 5G connectivity in your neighbourhood. Secondly, the service is currently available in select cities across India.

How to Get an Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plan Connection?

Getting a new Airtel Xstream AirFiber connection is pretty simple. Here's what you need to do:

Go to the Airtel website and select your City from the list. Now, go to the Airtel AirFiber section on the Airtel website and select your City from the drop-down menu. Tap on Book Now and fill in the personal details like name, mobile number, and address. Once done, click on Submit. You will get a call from an Airtel representative for the installation of the Airtel Xstream AirFiber.

Apart from this, you can also download the Airtel Thanks app on your Android or iOS device and request the installation from the app itself. Moreover, customers can call 7040069169 to submit a request for installation. However, do note that Airtel charges a Rs 1,000 installation fee, which can be waived if you select a 12-month plan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)