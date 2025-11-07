Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed again, just as rumours claimed and eager fans feared. Rockstar Games announced in the wee hours of Friday that the GTA 6 launch has been pushed back six months to November 2026. The open world crime title was set to release on current-generation consoles on May 26, 2026; now, the hotly anticipated game will launch on November 19, 2026.

In its announcement, Rockstar apologised for the GTA 6's second delay, but said the additional development time was required to bring the game up to a level of polish expected from studio.

“Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026,” the studio said on its website. “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.

“We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience.”

What GTA 6 Delay Means

The second delay now extends the wait for GTA 6 for an additional six months, assuming there are no further delays. Grand Theft Auto 6 is undeniably the most anticipated game in the history of the medium, with players across the globe waiting for the game for over a decade since Grand Theft Auto 5 launched in 2013. GTA 6 is expected to shatter every industry record when it launches. In fact, the game is expected to be the biggest entertainment launch of all time.

Grand Theft Auto 6 was revealed in December 2023 with its first trailer that sent the internet into a meltdown. The first trailer, which has since been viewed over 268 million times on YouTube, promised the game would launch in 2025, with no specific release date confirmed.

Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive had confirmed in its financial reports that GTA 6 was targeting a fall 2025 launch window. However, earlier this year in May, Rockstar delayed GTA 6 to 2026 and confirmed a definitive launch date: May 26, 2026. Days after, the studio released a record-breaking second trailer for GTA 6 that showed off the game's second protagonist, Jason, and the world of Vice City. That trailer has accumulated more than 137 million views on YouTube.

GTA 6 is set in the Miami-inspired Vice City

Now, after the second delay that puts the game on track to launch on November 19, 2026, it's perhaps not far-fetched to expect Rockstar Games to put out a new trailer, perhaps showing GTA 6 gameplay.

The second delay also signals alarm for the wider video game industry, likely interfering with planned launch windows for games from other publishers and developers. GTA 6 is a meteor, and any game caught in its blast radius will suffer. The most immediate impact is likely to be on perhaps the second biggest gaming launch of 2026: Marvel's Wolverine.

Insomniac Games and Sony released a new trailer for Wolverine in September and confirmed a fall 2026 launch date for the superhero action-adventure title. With GTA 6 now coming out around the same time, Marvel's Wolverine could be delayed to 2027 (it's unlikely that the game's launch will be pulled up to earlier in 2026).

In a job posting earlier this year, Rockstar Games said that GTA 6 would be the “largest game launch in history.” The wait for that launch just got a little longer. Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.