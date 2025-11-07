Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 Delayed Again, Rockstar Games Sets New November 2026 Launch Date

Grand Theft Auto 6 Delayed Again, Rockstar Games Sets New November 2026 Launch Date

GTA 6's second delay pushes its launch date to November 19, 2026. Rockstar Games said the additional time was required for further polishing the game.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 November 2025 08:28 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 Delayed Again, Rockstar Games Sets New November 2026 Launch Date

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 features dual protagonists, Lucia and Jason

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 will now come out on November 19, 2026
  • Rockstar Games delayed the game earlier this year in May, as well
  • GTA 6 is expected to be the biggest entertainment launch in history
Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed again, just as rumours claimed and eager fans feared. Rockstar Games announced in the wee hours of Friday that the GTA 6 launch has been pushed back six months to November 2026. The open world crime title was set to release on current-generation consoles on May 26, 2026; now, the hotly anticipated game will launch on November 19, 2026.

In its announcement, Rockstar apologised for the GTA 6's second delay, but said the additional development time was required to bring the game up to a level of polish expected from studio.

“Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026,” the studio said on its website. “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.

“We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience.”

What GTA 6 Delay Means

The second delay now extends the wait for GTA 6 for an additional six months, assuming there are no further delays. Grand Theft Auto 6 is undeniably the most anticipated game in the history of the medium, with players across the globe waiting for the game for over a decade since Grand Theft Auto 5 launched in 2013. GTA 6 is expected to shatter every industry record when it launches. In fact, the game is expected to be the biggest entertainment launch of all time.

Grand Theft Auto 6 was revealed in December 2023 with its first trailer that sent the internet into a meltdown. The first trailer, which has since been viewed over 268 million times on YouTube, promised the game would launch in 2025, with no specific release date confirmed.

Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive had confirmed in its financial reports that GTA 6 was targeting a fall 2025 launch window. However, earlier this year in May, Rockstar delayed GTA 6 to 2026 and confirmed a definitive launch date: May 26, 2026. Days after, the studio released a record-breaking second trailer for GTA 6 that showed off the game's second protagonist, Jason, and the world of Vice City. That trailer has accumulated more than 137 million views on YouTube.

Vice City 01 1 gta 6

GTA 6 is set in the Miami-inspired Vice City
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Now, after the second delay that puts the game on track to launch on November 19, 2026, it's perhaps not far-fetched to expect Rockstar Games to put out a new trailer, perhaps showing GTA 6 gameplay.

The second delay also signals alarm for the wider video game industry, likely interfering with planned launch windows for games from other publishers and developers. GTA 6 is a meteor, and any game caught in its blast radius will suffer. The most immediate impact is likely to be on perhaps the second biggest gaming launch of 2026: Marvel's Wolverine.

Insomniac Games and Sony released a new trailer for Wolverine in September and confirmed a fall 2026 launch date for the superhero action-adventure title. With GTA 6 now coming out around the same time, Marvel's Wolverine could be delayed to 2027 (it's unlikely that the game's launch will be pulled up to earlier in 2026).

In a job posting earlier this year, Rockstar Games said that GTA 6 would be the “largest game launch in history.” The wait for that launch just got a little longer. Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GTA 6, GTA 6 Delay, GTA 6 Launch Date, GTA 6 Launch Delay, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, Take Two
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest Postpaid Plans Compared

Related Stories

Grand Theft Auto 6 Delayed Again, Rockstar Games Sets New November 2026 Launch Date
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. GTA 6 Has Been Delayed by Six Months, Will Launch in November 2026
  2. Realme GT 8 Pro Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Canon EOS R6 Mark III With 7K Video Recording Support Launched in India
  4. Top OTT Releases This Week: Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch Without Major Camera Upgrades
  6. Airtel Begins Transition to Dual 5G Network in India to Roll Out 5G Advanced
  7. WhatsApp Business Accounts May Also Get Usernames: See Launch Timeline
  8. These New Google Maps Features Are Coming Exclusively to India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series China Launch Reportedly Set During Double Eleven Event on November 17
  2. Grand Theft Auto 6 Delayed Again, Rockstar Games Sets New November 2026 Launch Date
  3. Is the Universe Slowing Down? Astronomers Detect Signs of Fading Dark Energy
  4. Mystery Deepens as Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Brightens Unexpectedly Near the Sun
  5. Scientists Create Bullet-Proof Fiber Stronger and Thinner Than Kevlar
  6. The Kardashians Season 7 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About the Glamorous Reality Series
  7. Mithra Mandali Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  8. Bat-Fam OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About This Upcoming Animated Series Online
  9. The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner’s Emotional Mystery Series Returns on Apple TV
  10. The Fantastic Four: First Steps Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »