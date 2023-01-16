Technology News
Airtel 5G Network Services Roll Out in Agra, Meerut, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj: Details

Airtel customers can access the 5G network in these cities at no extra cost until the telecom operator's rollout is more widespread.

By Agencies | Updated: 16 January 2023 18:46 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel's 5G services are already live in Lucknow and Varanasi

Highlights
  • Airtel '5G Plus' services will be rolled out in a phased manner
  • Airtel launched 5G in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela last week
  • Airtel 5G is also available in Kalinga and Birsa Munda stadiums

Airtel on Monday announced the launch of 5G services in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The telecom operator's services are already live in Lucknow and Varanasi.

Airtel '5G Plus' services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

"Airtel customers in these five cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city, which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," Sovan Mukherjee, company's CEO Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand said in a statement.

Last week, the country's second-largest telecom operator said that it had rolled out 5G network services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela in Odisha. The company said it has deployed the ultrafast 5G services at the Kalinga and Birsa Munda stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, respectively, which are hosting the forthcoming Men's Hockey World Cup.

Meanwhile, Airtel's 5G services were previously rolled out in Hissar and Rohtak in Haryana earlier this month. The telecom giant also said that users with 5G-enabled devices will get to experience the high-speed Airtel 5G network without paying anything extra. This is only until the rollout of 5G services is more widespread.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

