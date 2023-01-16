Technology News
Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Promotional Materials Leak; Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

Moto G53 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2023 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: The Tech Outlook

The Moto G53 5G global variant is expected to be different from the model launched in China

Highlights
  • Moto G73 5G said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC
  • It may be equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • The Moto G53 5G could pack a 5,000mAh battery

Motorola could be gearing up to launch two new G series handsets, the Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G. The company had recently launched the Moto G53 5G in China. The global variant of this handset is expected to be equipped with different specifications. Now, alleged promotional materials and specifications of the Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G have reportedly been leaked. The former Motorola smartphone is said to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen, whereas the latter could feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display.

Moto G53 5G specifications (expected)

According to a report The Tech Outlook, the global version of the Moto G53 5G may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and pixel density of 269ppi. Under the hood, this Motorola smartphone is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC. There may be 4GB or 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The Moto G53 5G could get a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. This handset is said to also get an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is likely to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. There could be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a stereo speaker setup. This handset may be 8.19mm thin and weigh about 183g.

Moto G73 5G specifications (expected)

The Moto G73 5G will reportedly sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage.

moto g73 5g the tech outlook moto_g73_5g_the_tech_outlook

Photo Credit: The Tech Outlook

This Motorola smartphone is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It is said to feature a 16-megapixel front-facing snapper as well. The Moto G73 5G may house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Moto G53 5G, Moto G53 5G specifications, Moto G73 5G, Moto G73 5G specifications, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Comment
 
 

