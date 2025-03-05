Technology News
SpaceX Successfully Deploys 21 Starlink Satellites, Loses Falcon 9 Booster

SpaceX deployed 21 Starlink satellites but lost the Falcon 9 booster after a post-landing fire damaged its structure.

Updated: 5 March 2025 23:42 IST
SpaceX Successfully Deploys 21 Starlink Satellites, Loses Falcon 9 Booster

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 with 21 Starlink satellites on March 2

Highlights
  • 21 Starlink satellites launched from Cape Canaveral on March 2
  • Falcon 9 booster lost after a fire damaged its landing leg
  • SpaceX aims to improve rocket reliability with new data
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 Starlink satellites was launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on March 2. Liftoff took place at 9:24 p.m. ET on March 3, with the mission including 13 satellites equipped with direct-to-cell capabilities. The first stage of the rocket successfully landed on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions” stationed approximately 400 kilometres off Florida's coast. However, the booster, designated B1086, was lost shortly after landing due to damage sustained by one of its landing legs.

Booster Loss After Landing

According to SpaceX, a fire at the aft end of the booster resulted in structural damage, leading to its collapse. The incident occurred after the rocket had completed its return to Earth and made contact with the landing platform. Data from this failure will be examined to improve the reliability of future Falcon 9 missions, as stated in SpaceX's official mission description.

Mission Details and Starlink Expansion

The deployment of the 21 satellites took place approximately 65 minutes after launch, marking another step in the expansion of SpaceX's Starlink constellation. More than 7,000 operational Starlink satellites are currently in orbit, contributing to global broadband coverage.

This launch marked the Falcon 9 booster's fifth and final flight. The B1086 had previously been used for three Starlink missions, as well as the GOES-U and Maxar 3 missions. SpaceX has completed 26 Falcon 9 missions in 2025, with 19 dedicated to Starlink. The company continues to advance its satellite network despite the loss of the booster in this mission.

