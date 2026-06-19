WhatsApp appears to be gearing up to launch new features on the platform. The Meta-owned company is reportedly starting to show a green dot on a contact's profile photo when the contact is online. This indicator shows when a contact is actively using the app without requiring the user to open the chat. Additionally, WhatsApp is said to be testing a new feature to manage chat backups on the Android app. This feature could help users to keep storage under control. Both new features are likely to be available in the near future.

WhatsApp Is Now Testing a Quicker Way to Check Who's Online

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted the messaging platform testing a new green dot feature that makes it easier to see when contacts are online. This feature, reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.24.5, shows a green dot on a contact's profile photo in the chat info screen when that person is online.

Photo Credit: Wabetainfo.com

The green dot that reveals availability can be hidden via privacy settings, according to the feature tracker. A screenshot of the feature, shows it could be similar to the green dot available in other apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Slack that helps users to see who is available on the app to chat in real time. The new green dot is expected to replace the existing Online text label that appears in the chat info screen.

Separately, WABetaInfo claims the Meta-owned chat service is testing a dedicated in-app backup management section for users, which allows them to view, delete, and duplicate previous backups to free up storage space. The feature is said to be in the development stage, and it is not available for beta testing. This functionality could also include shortcuts for managing Google Drive storage and accessing backup settings directly from Android system settings.

Google is also reportedly contributing to this project by adding a dedicated backup management section to Android system settings. With the latest Google Play Services v26.23 update, Android users can manage their WhatsApp backups directly from their device settings, according to the feature tracker.