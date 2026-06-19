Jio AI Call Agent Explained: What It Is, How It Works, Features and More

Reliance held the 49th edition of its annual general meeting (AGM) with shareholders on Friday. The Indian conglomerate unveiled various new artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that its telecom service provider (TSP) arm, Reliance Jio, plans to join in the coming months in the country. Among the many announcements, the company revealed its plan to integrate AI directly into its network. The company claims that this will allow the TSP to introduce a voice-based AI call agent for its subscribers. During the presentation, the company demonstrated the AI agent's capabilities, showing that it will be able to transcribe calls and generate call summaries without asking users to download a standalone app.

If you are wondering how Jio's new voice-based AI call agent works or the list of features it offers, here's everything you need to know about Jio's upcoming AI call agent. You can read about other AI-related announcements from Reliance here.

What is Jio's New AI Call Agent?

Reliance Jio's new voice-based AI agent is positioned as an smart companion that will assist Jio subscribers when they are on a call. During the presentation, the TSP demonstrated that the AI agent would work like other voice-based agents. However, users will not have to download a standalone app or buy a voice recording device to later use the recording. The company says that it is a digital concierge, which will be available “on every call”.

The AI call agent will be available for all Jio subscribers later this year, but an exact release timeline remains under wraps. However, the company did not reveal whether it will charge an additional fee to let Jio subscribers access it. The Indian conglomerate says that the agent will support all major Indian regional languages.

How Does Jio's New AI Call Agent Work?

While the company did not provide details regarding the exact technology that makes this possible, Reliance did specify that the AI call agent will function with the help of “Built-in AI in the Jio network”. This indicates that the AI agent will be present network-wide, rather than functioning directly on the user's device.

Jio subscribers will be able to trigger the AI agent by simply enunciating the phrase “Hey Jio” during a call. The pre-recorded demonstration showed an AI agent taking over. It appears that users will be able to provide voice-based commands directly, without disturbing their ongoing call. An “AI Assist Active” prompt will be displayed when Jio's AI agent is listening to notify the subscriber.

Jio AI Call Agent Capabilities

Reliance says that Jio's AI call agent is capable of transcribing calls. On top of this, the company claims that it will be able to identify up to 10 unique speakers during a conference call. Also, if a user finds a few members missing from an ongoing conference call, the telco claims that users can simply ask the AI agent to add the missing members by stating their names. The AI agent will then call others for the user, asking them to join the ongoing call.

Moreover, the yet-to-be-released AI agent will be able to generate call summaries for Jio subscribers. Apart from this, Jio's AI call agent will be capable of taking actions on behalf of Jio users, Reliance said. During the presentation, the company demonstrated that the AI call agent was able to order food for users. On top of this, it will be able to book a cab, reserve tables at restaurants, and set up for an upcoming meeting.

However, the company also highlights that Jio's new AI call agent will not be able to take actions without the Jio subscriber's permission.

FAQs

1. When will I be able to use Jio's new voice-based AI call agent?

Reliance plans to roll out the new voice-based AI call agent to all Jio users by the end of this year.

2. Do I have to pay extra to use the Jio AI call agent?

While Jio says that the AI agent will be available for all Jio subscribers, the company has yet to confirm whether it will charge extra to use the functionality.

3. Will I be able to summarise calls using Jio's voice-based AI agent?

Yes, the Jio's voice-based AI agent will be capable of summarising and transcribing calls for users.