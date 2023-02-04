Technology News

Jio True 5G Service Launches in Haridwar, Now Available in 226 Cities

Jio True 5G is rolling out at a rapid pace and is the only 5G service to be present in Haridwar, the company said.

By ANI | Updated: 4 February 2023 18:02 IST
Jio True 5G Service Launches in Haridwar, Now Available in 226 Cities

Jio True 5G services launched in the city ahead of the commencement of Chardham Yatra

Highlights
  • Jio users in Haridwar would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer
  • Users will get unlimited data up to 1 Gbps+ speed at no additional cost
  • Haridwar becomes second city in the state to get Jo True 5G services

Reliance Jio on Saturday launched its True 5G services in Haridwar from Har Ki Pauri, taking the total number of Jio True 5G cities to 226 across the country. 

The telecom company said starting today, Jio users in Haridwar would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Haridwar becomes the second city in the state after the capital city Dehradun to get Jio True 5G services, according to a company statement.

Jio True 5G is rolling out at a rapid pace and is the only 5G service to be present in Haridwar empowering Jio users with transformational benefits of True 5G technology, the company said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "It is a matter of great pleasure that 5G (fifth-generation mobile system) services by Jio network, which started from Dehradun city of Uttarakhand, has been extended and launched in Haridwar today. With the beginning of this service, not only the people of Haridwar, but also the pilgrims visiting the holy city of Haridwar from the country and abroad, including the pilgrims visiting for Char Dham yatra in the near future will benefit."

According to the statement, the company has a robust network coverage across the state, right from the state capital, Dehradun to Mana, the last Indian village in Uttarakhand towards the Indo-Tibet border. It said Jio is the only operator in the state, which is present in all the Char Dhams, on the trek route of Shri Kedarnath Dham and at Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, situated at an altitude of 13,650 mt.

The chief minister also added, "The launch of 5G services by Jio network ahead of the commencement of Chardham Yatra is commendable. I hope Jio's 5G network will soon be available in all the main towns of Uttarakhand. This will be a true representation of the state as a Digital Devbhoomi in the upcoming G20 Summit events scheduled in Rishikesh. On this occasion, I congratulate the people of Haridwar, and the representatives associated with Jio Network in Uttarakhand."

Jio spokesperson said "We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Haridwar. We are grateful to the Honorable Chief Minister, Shri. Dhami ji and the state government for their continuous support in our quest to digitise Uttarakhand. We would also like to thank all the members of Shri Ganga Sabha, Haridwar to facilitate the launch of 5G services from one of the most sacred ghats of our country, Har Ki Pauri."

The spokesperson also said Jio engineers were working round the clock to promptly deliver True 5G to every Indian, because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen."

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio True 5G
Microsoft Blames Iranian State Actors for Cyberattack on Charlie Hebdo
Featured video of the day
Tecno Phantom X2 5G First Impressions: Quirky Design and Great Specs

Related Stories

Jio True 5G Service Launches in Haridwar, Now Available in 226 Cities
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Debut in India: Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Check Price
  3. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  4. The Next PS5 Restock in India Is Set for February 7
  5. Apple 'Bullish' on India as Quarterly Revenue Falls 5 Percent
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  7. Oppo Reno8 T 5G First Impressions
  8. Oppo Enco Air 3 With Up to 25 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  9. Samsung to Make Flagship Galaxy S23 Smartphones in India for Local Market
  10. Amazfit GTR Mini Design, Specifications Leaked: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of India Launch
  2. Jio True 5G Service Launches in Haridwar, Now Available in 226 Cities
  3. Microsoft Blames Iranian State Actors for Cyberattack on Charlie Hebdo
  4. OnePlus Pad Teased to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus, Design Suggested Through Purported Render
  5. ION Group Paid the Ransom, Claim Hackers Responsible for Disruptive Breach
  6. Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Meta Gets Nod to Buy VR Content Maker Within Unlimited as FTC's Request Gets Denied
  8. Honor Magic 5 Lite Complete Specifications, Images Leak Online; Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Tipped
  9. Google Said to Have Invested $400 Million in OpenAI's ChatGPT Rival Anthropic
  10. Samsung Agrees to Pay $150 Million to Settle Patent Lawsuits Over LED Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.