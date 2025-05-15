Technology News
Oppo Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, 9,340mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Pad SE runs on the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 15:14 IST
Oppo Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, 9,340mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: X/ @OppoMalaysia

Oppo Pad SE comes with a personalised Kids Mode

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad SE has launched in China and Malaysia
  • The Pad SE runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15
  • It packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage
Oppo Pad SE was launched in select global markets on Thursday. The new Android tablet features an 11-inch 2K resolution display and is offered in four colour options. The Oppo Pad SE runs on the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The tablet also has Google Gemini integration. The Oppo Pad SE has a 5-megapixel selfie sensor and a 5-megapixel rear camera. It features a 9,340mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

Oppo Pad SE Specifications

The Oppo Pad SE is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,500), respectively. It is currently up for pre-order in China in Night Blue and Starlight Silver, Night Blue Soft Edition, and Starlight Silver Soft Edition (translated from Chinese) colour options.

India launch details of the Oppo Pad SE haven't been revealed. It has been launched in Malaysia with an initial price tag of MYR 699 (roughly Rs. 14,000). It is up for pre-orders via the Oppo Malaysia online store, Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop stores with a special launch price of MYR 599 (roughly Rs. 12,000).

Oppo Pad SE Specifications

The Oppo Pad SE runs on ColorOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15 and features an 11-inch 2K resolution (1,200x1,920) LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 207ppi pixel density, and 500 nits of peak brightness. The tablet runs on a MediaTek Dimensity G100 chipset, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. 

For optics, the Oppo Pad SE features a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor. On the front, it boasts a 5-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Pad SE include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a personalised Kids Mode and Google Gemini integration. Oppo claims that the new tablet has 36-month Fluency Protection. It supports a face unlock feature for biometric authentication. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a hall sensor. 

The Oppo Pad SE houses a 9,340mAh battery with support for 33W charging. It measures 254.91 x 166.46 x 7.39mm and weighs around 530 grams. 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Pad SE

Oppo Pad SE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G100
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1200x1920 pixels
OS Android 15
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9340mAh
Comments

Oppo Pad SE, Oppo Pad SE Price, Oppo Pad SE Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, 9,340mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
