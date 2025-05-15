Technology News
OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India

The OnePlus 13s will sport a compact 6.32-inch display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 16:54 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13s is teased to come in black, green and pink colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13s will get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The handset will come with a dual rear camera unit
  • The OnePlus 13s will feature a new, customisable Plus Key
OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India soon. Although the company has yet to announce the exact launch date, several key features of the upcoming handset have been revealed. Its customisable "Plus Key" feature, expected to replace the Alert Slider, was confirmed recently. Now, the company has teased the colour options of the phone. The OnePlus 13s is expected to be a rebrand of the OnePlus 13T, which was unveiled in China in April.

OnePlus 13s Colour Options, Other Features

The OnePlus 13s is teased to come in three colour options. The company shared a video teaser in an X post, which suggested that the handset will likely be offered in black, green, and pink colour options. The marketing names for these shades have not yet been confirmed. 

Previously, the company confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will feature a customisable Plus Key. The new button is expected to replace the Alert Slider, which we have been used to seeing on OnePlus handsets on the left edge. Alongside offering the same functionality as the slider, the new button is teased to let users access AI features, manage brightness level and more. It can also be used as a camera capture or a recording button, or to take a screenshot with a single click. 

The OnePlus 13s is set to come with a 6.32-inch display and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. A live Amazon microsite and the official landing page suggest that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site and the OnePlus India e-store. The design of the handset is similar to that of the OnePlus 13T handset.

The OnePlus 13T launched in China with a 6,260mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera sensor, including a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 2x optical zoom. The handset carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera and an IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant build.

Further reading: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13s India Launch, OnePlus 13s Features, OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
