Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Starlink Set to Gain GMPCS Licence to Offer Satellite Communication Services in India: Report

Starlink Set to Gain GMPCS Licence to Offer Satellite Communication Services in India: Report

Starlink is set to become the third company to get a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) license, after OneWeb and Jio.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 November 2023 18:16 IST
Starlink Set to Gain GMPCS Licence to Offer Satellite Communication Services in India: Report

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Starlink could soon be eligible to launch its satelliteInternet services in India

Highlights
  • Starlink is expected to receive a GMPCS license from the government soon
  • The satellite Internet service provider could be available in India
  • Starlink and other providers will have to wait for spectrum allocation
Advertisement

Starlink — the global satellite Internet communication service operated by US space company SpaceX — is reportedly set to get the government's approval to offer its services in the country. According to an ET Satcom report, the company is expected to be eligible to offer Internet access to individual customers and organisations in India, after completion of a security check. Starlink has reportedly agreed to abide by with the government's requirement that the satcom firm comply with the country's rules related to data storage.

According to the report citing a government official, Starlink will be granted a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) license after a security check is completed, as the answers given by the firm to the government's queries were satisfactory. The company was asked to provide information related to its plans for data storage in the country as per existing norms.

Once Starlink is granted a GMPCS license, it will become the third company to be eligible to launch satcom services in the country. So far, the government has issued licenses to Jio for its     
JioSpaceFiber satellite Internet services, as well as Bharti-backed OneWeb.

However, companies wishing to start satellite Internet services in the country are also required to get approval from Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the space regulator that functions as a single-window agency for private and government players to seek permission for space projects.

A GMPCS license and IN-SPACe approval are required along with the allocation of spectrum by the government, in order to offer satellite services in India. Both JioSpaceFiber and OneWeb are looking to launch their services in the country, but doing so will need all three prerequisites.

Meanwhile, Amazon has sought regulatory approval from IN-SPACe in order to launch its satellite services in the country. The e-commerce giant is working towards setting up its Project Kuiper satellite network that aims to provide Internet access in areas that are not served by traditional service providers.

There's no word from Starlink, Amazon, JioSpaceFiber and OneWeb on how much access to satellite Internet networks will cost in India. Pricing could also be influenced by the spectrum allocation process, which is mandatory before any of these operators offer their services in the country.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Starlink, Starlink satellite services, Starlink GMPCS licence, Starlink India, Starlink India launch, Starlink regulatory approval, Satellite Internet, Satellite services, Satellite Internet services
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Festive Offer Brings 50 Percent Discount on AirPods With iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Purchase
Meta to Make Disclosure of AI, Digitally-Created Ads Compulsory From 2024

Related Stories

Starlink Set to Gain GMPCS Licence to Offer Satellite Communication Services in India: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  2. OnePlus 12 to Launch With This Periscope Telephoto Camera: See Here
  3. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  4. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Vivo X100 Pro Leaked Unboxing Video Suggests Design: See Here
  6. Vivo Y27s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Details
  7. Best Deals on iQoo Z7 Pro, iPhone 13, More During Amazon Finale Days Sale
  8. 4G Variants of Redmi Note 13 Pro, Poco M6 Pro Spotted on FCC Website: Report
  9. ChatGPT Set to Receive a Powerful Upgrade, but Only for These Users
  10. India Phone Market Saw No Growth in Q3 2023; Realme Overtakes Vivo: IDC
#Latest Stories
  1. SBI MD Encourages MFIs to Enhance Data Privacy, Cyber Security
  2. Meta to Make Disclosure of AI, Digitally-Created Ads Compulsory From 2024
  3. Starlink Set to Gain GMPCS Licence to Offer Satellite Communication Services in India: Report
  4. Google Pixel Watch 3 Might Go Buttonless With Gesture Recognition Sensors, Suggests Patent
  5. Apple Festive Offer Brings 50 Percent Discount on AirPods With iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Purchase
  6. Apple Pauses Development of iOS 18 and macOS 15 to Eliminate Bugs in Early Versions
  7. India Smartphone Sector Stagnant in Q3 2023, Realme Overtakes Vivo in Market Share: IDC
  8. Honor X9b Visits BIS Certification Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report
  9. Instagram Testing New Feature to Turn Off Read Receipts in Direct Messages
  10. The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Is in Development, Nintendo Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »