Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • TRAI Seeks Public Comment on Caller ID Display for Mobile Phones to Detect Fraudulent Callers, Spam

TRAI Seeks Public Comment on Caller ID Display for Mobile Phones to Detect Fraudulent Callers, Spam

TRAI has set a December 27 deadline for comments on the "Introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in Telecommunication Networks" paper.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 30 November 2022 12:32 IST
TRAI Seeks Public Comment on Caller ID Display for Mobile Phones to Detect Fraudulent Callers, Spam

New mechanism would reduce the harassment of consumers from unknown or spam callers

Highlights
  • Truecaller provides calling party name identification facilities
  • TRAI is also exploring business models for providing CNAP facilities
  • The regulator has sought counter comments by January 10, 2023

In a move to check pesky and fraud calls, telecom regulator TRAI has started a public consultation to put in place a mechanism to display the name of the caller on mobile phones, an official statement said on Tuesday.

At present, there are apps like Truecaller and Bharat Caller ID & Anti-spam which provide calling party name identification and spam identification facilities, but the names are based on crowd sources which may not be reliable, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in the consultation paper on "Introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in Telecommunication Networks".

TRAI said that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in its reference on CNAP has mentioned that the facility will empower telephone consumers in taking informed decision while receiving calls, and this mechanism reduces the harassment of consumers from unknown or spam callers.

"Further, DoT has requested TRAI to explore the telecom network readiness and feasibility of providing CNAP facility to all telephone subscribers (smartphone and feature-phone owners)," TRAI said.

The regulator has sought public comments on the paper by December 27 and counter comments by January 10, 2023.

For implementation of the CNAP service in the telecom networks, it would be necessary that the service providers have access to a database which contains the correct name identity information of each telephone subscriber.

In the consultation paper, TRAI is also exploring different business models for providing CNAP facilities.

To curb the menace of pesky calls and messages, TRAI issued the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 that created an ecosystem based on blockchain (Distributed Ledger Technology-DLT). The regulation mandates registration of all commercial promoters and telemarketers to register on the DLT platform and seek customer consent for receiving various kinds of promotional messages at time and day of their choice.

Under the framework, about 2.5 lakh principal entities have been registered with more than 6 lakh headers and approximately 55 lakh approved message templates which are being pushed to consumers through registered telemarketers and TSPs using DLT platforms. The regulator had earlier said that the framework has resulted in substantial reduction of customer complaints to the extent of 60 percent for the registered telemarketers. 

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Trai, CNAP, DoT
Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Specifications Tipped via Geekbench, May Come With Android 13, 8GB RAM
Featured video of the day
iPad (10th Gen): Is It Worth The Upgrade?

Related Stories

TRAI Seeks Public Comment on Caller ID Display for Mobile Phones to Detect Fraudulent Callers, Spam
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Series to Launch on December 1, Alongside MIUI 14, Watch S2, Buds 4
  2. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  3. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  4. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  5. The 7 Best Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in December
  6. Tata Said to Be in Talks to Buy Wistron's iPhone Assembly Plant in India
  7. Realme Pad X Review
  8. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  9. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi
  10. RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1
#Latest Stories
  1. AIIMS Server Remains Down for Eighth Day; Two Suspended, More Under Scanner for Cybersecurity Breach
  2. OpenSea to Now List NFTs Created on BNB Chain in a Bid to Attract More Buyers
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 Demand Among Business Users Doubled Compared to Last Year, Says Company
  4. Vivo Y35 5G Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, May Launch Soon
  5. Binance Marks Entry into Japanese Market With Acquisition of Sakura Exchange BitCoin
  6. Moto E40 Price in India Drops to Rs. 8,299 During Flipkart Black Friday Sale
  7. Apple 2022 App Store Award Winners Announced, BeReal Named App of the year
  8. Android Auto Material You Design Now Available in Latest Beta App: Report
  9. Twitter Not Safer Under Elon Musk Leadership, Says Former Head of Trust and Safety
  10. Bullitt, MediaTek to Launch Smartphone With Two-Way Satellite Messaging in 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.