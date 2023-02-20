Technology News
The consultation paper on the issue is expected to be released in coming months, TRAI chairman said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 20 February 2023 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / TRAI

TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela made the announcement on the sidelines of India Digital Summit 2023

Highlights
  • The TRAI Chief also outlined eight challenges
  • TRAI proposed revamp of digital governance Infrastructure
  • TRAI recommended keeping technology at the core of policy formulations

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will bring out a consultation paper to further strengthen digital inclusion, looking at three key aspects of devices, connectivity and literacy.

The consultation paper on the issue is expected to be released in coming months, TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela said on the sidelines of India Digital Summit 2023, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

The consultation paper on anvil is expected to look at three key aspects -- devices, connectivity and literacy.

Speaking at the event, Vaghela said: "We are planning to come out with a consultation paper to comprehensively address and look at further strengthening digital inclusion in the country." The TRAI Chief also outlined eight challenges, and said increased emphasis on these would accelerate digital momentum.

These areas include revamp of digital governance Infrastructure, challenges arising out of convergence and reduced investment cycles due to technological disruptions, and keeping technology at the core of policy formulations.

Last week, TRAI cracked down on unauthorised, pesky promotional messages by telemarketers as it issued directions to telecom operators to act swiftly to stop the misuse of headers and message templates.

To stop such misuse and curb unwanted messages, the regulator has directed access service providers (telecom operators) to reverify all registered headers and message templates on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform and block all unverified headers and message templates within 30 and 60 days, respectively.

The move is expected to come as a relief to mobile users, annoyed by deluge of unauthorised, pesky promotional messages. Telecom operators have also been asked to ensure that temporary headers are deactivated immediately after the set time duration lapses.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: TRAI, Digital Inclusion, India
India, Singapore to Link Digital Payments Systems UPI, PayNow for Cross-Border Transactions: All Details
