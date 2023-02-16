Technology News
Telecom operators have argued that OTT players, which offer similar services as telcos do, should be regulated on similar lines.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 16 February 2023 10:29 IST
OTT communication apps include messaging and voice calling applications

Highlights
  • The meeting with the telcos was chaired by TRAI chief P D Vaghela
  • COAI has been emphasising the need to ensure a level-playing field
  • Telecom players also sought reduction of levies such as licence fee

Telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, on Wednesday made a strong pitch for regulation of communication OTT players at a meeting with TRAI chief, according to sources.

Sources said that TRAI at the meeting also sounded out telcos about the upcoming review of Quality of Service (QoS) norms and regulations around pesky calls (Unsolicited Commercial Communication).

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had scheduled a meeting with telecom operators and ISPs to chalk out the agenda for 2023 where players raised multiple issues. Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal, Vodafone Idea Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer P Balaji, and Reliance Jio board member Mahendra Nahata participated in the discussions on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by TRAI chief P D Vaghela.

Sources privy to the meeting told PTI said that telecom operators made a unanimous pitch for 'same service-same rules', arguing that OTT players which offer similar services as telcos do, should be regulated on similar lines.

The industry has long been demanding a level-playing-field with communications OTTs, emphasising that regulatory conditions and licence treatment must be made uniformly applicable for similarly placed players.

Industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has also been emphasising the need to ensure a level-playing field among all technologies, that is Same Service Same Rules with respect to OTT Communication Services so that "fair and healthy" competition prevails in the industry.

In fact, late last year the telecom operators' body had even batted for OTT (over-the-top) communication services to directly compensate telcos for data traffic they are driving onto the networks, as it advocated a licensing and light-touch regulation framework for such services.

Briefing reporters in November last year, COAI Director General SP Kochhar had said that the association, as part of the draft telecom bill, has given its suggestions on how OTT communication services should be defined to ensure there is no ambiguity.

OTT communication services include the likes of WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet, Telegram and other similar apps.

Meanwhile, during the meeting with TRAI on Wednesday, telecom players also sought reduction of levies such as licence fee.

During the meeting, a senior official of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) said that telecom companies should be incentivised to use indegenious equipment, sources added.

According to sources, TRAI on its part also informed the telecom companies that it will review Quality of Service and UCC regulations.

Incidentally, the telecom regulator is slated to meet telcos on February 17 to discuss measures and action plan for improving service quality, review of norms, benchmarks for 5G services, and unsolicited commercial communications.

The meeting later this week assumes significance as improvement in telecom service quality is bound to cheer mobile customers, irked by call drops and patchy networks. It also comes at a time when ultra high-speed 5G services are rolling out across the country.

Comments

Further reading: Jio, Airtel, Vi, TRAI, OTT
