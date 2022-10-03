Telecom regulator TRAI will propose to set up a unified know-your-customer system, which should be accessible by all telecom operators, to check fraudulent callers and spammers, a top official said on Sunday.

Speaking at India Mobile Congress, TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela said it is difficult to find the actual culprit at present who has indulged in fraudulent calls and messages for which the regulator is exploring several mechanisms to resolve the issue.

"There should be a unified KYC (know-your-customer) system. All telecom operators should be able to use it. This we are going to include in one of the consultation papers, which we are going to issue on compulsory caller ID display," Vaghela said.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India chairman said spammers have started using another number after blocking their previous number and using proxy servers, and the regulator is working with service providers to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect fraudulent callers and spammers.

He also said that TRAI will also look to address privacy concerns around people who do not want their number to be displayed when they make calls.

The new telecom bill has proposed up to one-year imprisonment for giving false identity for availing telecom services to check frauds and criminal activities.

The bill proposed to apply KYC for calls and messages sent through internet calling and messaging apps.

In May, it was reported that the telecom regulator TRAI will soon start consultation on framing a mechanism for caller's KYC-based name to flash on phone screens when someone calls.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has received a reference to begin consultation on the same from the Department of Telecom (DoT).

The consultation on this is expected to begin in a couple of months, TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela said then.

