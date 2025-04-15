Technology News
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Silently Rolls Out Rs. 340 Recharge Plan With 1GB Daily Data, 28-Day Validity

Vi customers can avail of unlimited internet between 12 am and 6 am.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2025 19:29 IST
Photo Credit: Vi

Weekend Data Rollover benefit is bundled with the new prepaid recharge plan

Highlights
  • The plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB daily data and 100 SMS per day
  • Extra benefits include 1GB bonus data, unlimited data for midnight usage
  • Vi says Weekend Rollover carries unused weekday data to weekends
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has silently rolled out a new prepaid recharge plan for users in India. It offers benefits such as unlimited voice calls, daily data, and a set number of SMS per day. The plan is said to be available in select telecom circles in the country and comes with a service validity of 28 days. Alongside, prepaid Vi customers also benefit from extra data at night in addition to Weekend Data Rollover benefit.

Vi Rs. 340 Recharge Plan Benefits

Vi's new plan is priced at Rs. 340 in India. With a validity of 28 days, customers get benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 1GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day. While it offers high-speed internet, speeds will be reduced to 64Kbps post exhaustion of the data limit, as per the telecom provider. Further, daily SMS quota charges of Re. 1 for local and Rs. 1.5 for STD will be applicable if the provided limit is exhausted.

There are other benefits too. Vi customers can avail of 1GB of extra data for usage. Further, they can also avail of unlimited internet between 12 am and 6 am. The telecom operator also offers Weekend Rollover benefits with the Rs. 340 prepaid recharge plan. It carries over the unused mobile data saved from the weekdays and adds it to the existing allowance for the weekend.

For example, customers who have a 1GB per day data allowance but only use 500MB of data on a certain day will have the remaining carried over and added to the weekend's data balance. Another offering is Data Delight which enables them to claim extra backup data in case they run out of their provided quota.

Vi provides these benefits to its prepaid recharge customers at no extra cost.

Notably, the telecom operator rolled out its 5G services in select Indian cities last month, joining Airtel and Reliance Jio as the 5G network providers in the country. It is said to have gone live in Mumbai, with Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, and Punjab expected to be in line for the rollout.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
