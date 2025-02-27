Technology News
English Edition

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Reportedly Begins 5G Trial in Mumbai; Said to Offer Unlimited Data

Several Vi users in Mumbai have reportedly begun receiving 5G activation messages.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2025 19:42 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Reportedly Begins 5G Trial in Mumbai; Said to Offer Unlimited Data

Vodafone Idea’s 5G trial is reportedly only taking place in Mumbai currently

Highlights
  • Vi users in the region have reportedly also spotted a 5G network logo
  • Vodafone Idea first shared its 5G rollout plans in its Q3 report
  • Vi also plans to roll out 5G in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Patna
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is reportedly conducting a trial of its 5G services in Mumbai ahead of its scheduled launch. As per the report, several users of the telecom operator have shared screenshots of 5G activation messages, in-app confirmation, as well as the 5G network icon enabled on their smartphones. This comes just weeks after the company's Q3 2024-25 report highlighted that it was planning to commercially launch 5G services in Mumbai. The report also highlighted that 5G networks will be rolled out in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Patna in April.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Reportedly Begins Trial Phase of 5G Rollout

According to a TelecomTalk report, Vodafone Idea (Vi) might have started conducting a trial run of its 5G services in Mumbai. The publication cited user reports and social media posts about receiving 5G activation messages and the network logo on their devices. Gadgets 360 staff members also came across similar posts on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One user shared screenshots of the 5G network icon and speed test of Vi's under-trial service and claimed that voice over new radio (VoNR) facility is currently not available. Notably, VoNR technology allows users to place and receive calls over a 5G network. The user also claimed to be getting more than 200Mbps download speed and over 20Mbps upload speed.

Another user in the region shared a new in-app page that shows where the 5G network is currently available. As per the screenshot, the 5G service is currently only available in Mumbai, and the page lists Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan as “coming soon.”

The activation message shared by the telecom operator was also shared by the same user in a separate post. The message allegedly stated, “Congrats! Vi 5G service is activated on your number. Enjoy Introductory Unlimited 5G data offer with Unlimited packs of Rs 299 or above.”

Another user claimed that during the reported trial phase, Vi is restricting access to 5G networks to a limited number of users. Other users have reported to be receiving more than 250Mbps while being connected to the 5G network.

Notably, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has not made any official announcements regarding the 5G rollout in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vi, 5G, Vi 5G, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Blinkit Begins Quick Delivery of MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and More in Select Cities

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Reportedly Begins 5G Trial in Mumbai; Said to Offer Unlimited Data
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Reveals Phone 3a's Design Ahead of March 4 Launch
  2. Vivo T4x 5G Design Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Trial Might Have Started in Mumbai
  5. Alibaba Releases New Open-Source Suite of AI Video Generation Models
  6. iQOO Neo 10R Display, Camera, Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of India Debut
  7. Here's How Much the Google Pixel 9a May Cost in Global Markets
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Renders Reportedly Leak, Showing Design From Different Angles
  2. Realme's Upcoming Ultra Phone Confirmed to Get 1-Inch Camera Sensor, Camera Samples Teased
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Reportedly Begins 5G Trial in Mumbai; Said to Offer Unlimited Data
  4. Blinkit Begins Quick Delivery of MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and More in Select Cities
  5. Google Translate App Could Reportedly Get AI Capabilities, Allow Users to Customise Translations
  6. iPhone 16e Battery Capacity Allegedly Confirmed; Said to Be Larger Than iPhone 16 Pro
  7. HMD Teases New Product Launches at Mobile World Congress 2025 on March 2
  8. Reliance, Airtel Among Nifty 50 Firms Experimenting with Web3, Testifies to Sector Growth: Mudrex
  9. Paytm Joins Hands With Perplexity to Integrate AI-Powered Search Into Its Apps
  10. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Surface Online Again; Tipped to Get Sony LYT-818 Sensors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »