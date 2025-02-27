Vodafone Idea (Vi) is reportedly conducting a trial of its 5G services in Mumbai ahead of its scheduled launch. As per the report, several users of the telecom operator have shared screenshots of 5G activation messages, in-app confirmation, as well as the 5G network icon enabled on their smartphones. This comes just weeks after the company's Q3 2024-25 report highlighted that it was planning to commercially launch 5G services in Mumbai. The report also highlighted that 5G networks will be rolled out in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Patna in April.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Reportedly Begins Trial Phase of 5G Rollout

According to a TelecomTalk report, Vodafone Idea (Vi) might have started conducting a trial run of its 5G services in Mumbai. The publication cited user reports and social media posts about receiving 5G activation messages and the network logo on their devices. Gadgets 360 staff members also came across similar posts on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One user shared screenshots of the 5G network icon and speed test of Vi's under-trial service and claimed that voice over new radio (VoNR) facility is currently not available. Notably, VoNR technology allows users to place and receive calls over a 5G network. The user also claimed to be getting more than 200Mbps download speed and over 20Mbps upload speed.

Another user in the region shared a new in-app page that shows where the 5G network is currently available. As per the screenshot, the 5G service is currently only available in Mumbai, and the page lists Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan as “coming soon.”

The activation message shared by the telecom operator was also shared by the same user in a separate post. The message allegedly stated, “Congrats! Vi 5G service is activated on your number. Enjoy Introductory Unlimited 5G data offer with Unlimited packs of Rs 299 or above.”

Another user claimed that during the reported trial phase, Vi is restricting access to 5G networks to a limited number of users. Other users have reported to be receiving more than 250Mbps while being connected to the 5G network.

Notably, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has not made any official announcements regarding the 5G rollout in India.