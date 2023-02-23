Technology News
  Tata Motors in Talks to Sell Minority Stake in Its EV Division, Intends to Raise Up to $1 Billion: Report

With total sales of 50,000 electric cars to date, Tata Motors dominates the country's EV market.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 February 2023 09:49 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Tata Motors has reportedly begun discussions with sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors

Highlights
  • Tata Motors plans to launch 10 electric models by March 2026
  • The company expects EVs to make up a quarter of its total sales by 2025
  • Tata group is also considering setting up battery cell plants for EVs

Tata Motors has begun talks with sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors to raise up to $1 billion (roughly Rs 8,277 crore) via a stake sale in its electric vehicle (EV) business, Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing sources. 

The company plans to sell a significant minority stake, the newspaper report added, eyeing a valuation of about $10.5 billion (roughly Rs. 86,913 crore). The funds and investors include the UAE-based Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala Investment Company, the Saudi Arabia-headquartered Public Investment Fund, Singapore's Temasek Holdings, and KKR and General Atlantic. 

Tata Motors and some of the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. 

KKR declined to comment while Temasek said it does not comment on "market speculation and rumours". Tata Motors plans to use the bulk of the proceeds to retire a part of its outstanding debt and infuse a small portion as primary equity in the EV business, the report said. 

Earlier this week, Uber Technologies said it plans to introduce 25,000 EVs over three years in India and will buy vehicles from Tata Motors, India's biggest electric carmaker. 

Tata Motors has outlined plans to expand its electric car portfolio with new models and higher price points. 

India's car market is tiny compared to its population, with electric models making up just 1 percent of total car sales of about 3 million a year. The Indian government wants to grow this to 30 percent by 2030. 

In 2021, Tata Motors raised $1 billion from TPG and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ for its EV unit at a $9 billion (roughly Rs. 74,507 crore) valuation, pledging to invest more than $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,557 crore) in its EV business over five years. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Comments

