Technology News
English Edition

Bungie Says It Has Plans for Marathon Story for 'Next Few Years'

Marathon launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 May 2026 15:13 IST
Bungie Says It Has Plans for Marathon Story for 'Next Few Years'

Photo Credit: Sony/Bungie

Marathon is a team-based extraction FPS from Halo and Destiny maker Bungie

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Marathon is a PvPvE extraction shooter set in Tau Ceti IV
  • Bungie has released regular updates for Marathon
  • Marathon reportedly reached 2.2 million players in its launch month
Advertisement

Marathon, the PvPvE extraction shooter from Bungie, launched in March to positive reviews, but hasn't quite amassed a player base to compete with other multiplayer heavyweights. The studio, however, is focussed on the long run. Bungie has said it has plans for Marathon story for the “next few years,” suggesting it intends to support the game years after its release.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Marathon's creative director Julia Nardin said Bungie will continue to evolve the game's story with the help of players.

VoltMarathon Discussion
Explore More...

“We know where we want to take the story over the next few years, but I don't want to say it's completely 'locked in' because it's important to us that our players be able to help shape it,” Nardin said.

Marathon is live service title, but it features considerable lore and narrative that plays out through faction missions and uncovered codex entries. Bungie intends to make the game accessible to new players as further updates add more content and evolve the story.

“It's also important that players can jump into Marathon at any time," Nardin said. “They'll always be able to uncover the mysteries of Tau Ceti's past while experiencing its present.”

Destiny 2, Bungie's other live service title, has received multiple major story expansions over the years, but the shooter has received criticism for making it difficult for new players to experience the game.

“We want every season to be a new entry point, and for new players to be able to understand what's going on regardless of how long we've all been running,” Nardin added.

Marathon Updates

Marathon has continued to receive regular post-launch updates that fine tune the gameplay experience based on player feedback. The most recent one, update 1.0.6.2, brought improvements to item economy, combat, UI, and more. The update rebalanced the WSTR Combat Shotgun in the game.

On April 14, Bungie rolled out Marathon's mid-season update, bringing weapon adjustments, new Reward Pass additions, Runner shell tuning, Arachne shell styles, new equipment, along with other improvements. Most importantly, the update introduced rewards for both solo and squad players for completing contract objectives and exfiling together.

Marathon launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 5, but has struggled to maintain a consistent player base despite positive reception. Sony and Bungie have not revealed sales figures for the game, but according to analytics firm Ampere (via The Game Business), Marathon reached over 2.2 million players during its launch month. Half of those players — 1.1 million — were reportedly on PC. The rest were split between PS5 (660,000 players) and Xbox (525,000 players).

Marathon

Marathon

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Bold, striking art style and visuals
  • Robust, responsive FPS gameplay
  • Distinct Runner shells
  • Excellent loot game
  • Immersive story and lore
  • Challenging Enemy AI
  • Bad
  • Game readability issues
  • Complex menus and UI
  • Lack of diverse modes
Read detailed Bungie Marathon review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marathon, Bungie, Sony
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Bungie Says It Has Plans for Marathon Story for 'Next Few Years'
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are the Top iPhone Discounts During Flipkart's Upcoming Summer Sale
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Teased
  3. As Component Prices Surge, New Leak Reveals Possible iPhone 18 Pro Pricing
  4. OnePlus Pad 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs iPad Air: Features Compared
  5. This YouTube Bug Might Be Causing Frozen Tabs, Higher CPU and Memory Usage
  6. Here's When the CMF Watch 3 Pro Will Finally Launch in India
  7. Amazon Great Summer Sale Announced: Check Sale Date, Bank Offers and More
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Home Appliances Deals Teased Ahead of Sale
  9. These Android Phones Will Be Discounted During the Upcoming Flipkart Sale
  10. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Arrive With These Notable Changes
#Latest Stories
  1. GameStop Makes Bold $56 Billion Play for eBay, Ready to Go Hostile
  2. Valve Steam Controller Launched With TMR-Supported Magentic Thumbsticks, Grip Sense Support: Price, Specifications
  3. ChatGPT Allegedly Helped Student Plan Mass Shooting at FSU Last Year: Report
  4. US Law Firm Seeks to Halt Transfer of Frozen ETH From Kelp Exploit
  5. Bungie Says It Has Plans for Marathon Story for 'Next Few Years'
  6. Flipkart Summer Sale: Top Deals on Android Phones From Motorola, Realme, Oppo and More
  7. CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. iQOO 15T Specifications Leak Hints at MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera
  9. Bitcoin Price Climbs to $80,000 as ETF Inflows, Institutional Demand Boost Momentum
  10. YouTube Bug Reportedly Freezes Browser Tabs, Increases CPU and Memory Usage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »