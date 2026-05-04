Valve announced the expansion of its gaming hardware lineup with the launch of the new Steam Controller on Monday. The company claims it is designed to work seamlessly across devices running Steam. The controller is compatible with PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and even the Steam Deck, positioning it as a versatile accessory for gamers across platforms. It comes with magnetic thumbsticks with TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) for improved responsiveness and durability, while a combination of high-definition rumble and grip-enabled gyro, which Valve calls Grip Sense, enables gyro with capacitive touch.

Steam Controller Price, Availability

The price of the Steam Controller is set at $99 (roughly Rs. 9,350). It is now available for purchase in select regions, where the Steam Deck is currently sold. This includes Australia, Canada, the EU, the UK, and the US. The controller will also launch in Komodo-supported regions such as Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The company has also confirmed that the controller is not officially available in India at launch.

Steam Controller Features, Specifications

The Steam Controller is claimed to feature hardware and software enhancements for a more customisable gaming experience. It comes with a Steam Controller Puck, which acts as both a wireless transmitter and a magnetic charging dock. This ensures a stable connection. The controller also supports Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity options.

One of the notable inclusions is the next-generation magnetic thumbsticks with TMR technology. Valve claims these thumbsticks are designed to offer improved responsiveness, durability, and capacitive touch support for motion-based controls. There is also a new Grip Sense system. It uses capacitive sensors in the handles to enable or disable gyro controls based on how the user holds the controller.

The Steam Controller has dual trackpads, which support mouse-and-keyboard-based PC games with improved precision. As per the company, these trackpads are customisable and can be mapped for different functions such as joystick input, virtual menus, or button clusters. The controller also supports motion controls through a built-in 6-axis IMU.

On the haptics front, the controller is equipped with multiple motors capable of delivering high-definition haptic feedback. It also includes four rear grip buttons that can be customised for additional controls. The company claims this eliminates the need to move their thumbs away from the primary inputs.

The controller is powered by an 8.39Wh battery, which is claimed to deliver over 35 hours of gameplay. It weighs 292g.