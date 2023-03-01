The Redmi Note 12 4G is expected to be released in India and other global markets soon. It was previously spotted on the IMEI website, implying an imminent launch. Previous rumours suggested that the device would be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G was previously hinted at when the phone appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website with the same model number as the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023). Recent leaks have hinted at the purported device's designs, key specifications, and its likely global price.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) leaked key specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 4G device. In another tweet, the tipster posted leaked images of the probable design renders of the Redmi device. Another popular tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) leaked the specifications sheet of the soon-to-launch Redmi Note 12 Series.

Redmi Note 12 4G price (expected)

The Redmi Note 12 4G will reportedly be available in a single RAM and storage configuration of 4GB and 128GB, respectively, according to the leaks. It is likely to be priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,500), one tipster suggested. The device is expected to be available in three colour variants — Ice Blue, Onyx Gray, and Mint Green.

Redmi Note 12 4G specifications (expected)

The leaks suggest that the upcoming Redmi device will reportedly boot the Android 13 OS, with MIUI 14 on top. The phone will likely have a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. A Snapdragon 680 SoC and LPDDR4x RAM are expected to power the device along with UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 4G could sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera, according to the leaks. It is also rumoured to get a 13-megapixel front-facing camera housed within a centrally aligned punch-hole at the top of the display.

It will likely have a 5,000mAh battery that also supports 33W fast charging. Other features could include a fingerprint scanner on the side, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and an IP53-rated body. The Redmi Note 12 4G will reportedly weigh approximately 183.5 grams with dimensions of 165.66mm x 75.96mm x 7.85mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.