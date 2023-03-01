Technology News

Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

The Redmi Note 12 4G will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 March 2023 16:59 IST
Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu1414

Redmi Note 12 4G is likely to be offered in three colourways

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 4G has been previously spotted on many certification sites
  • It may feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main lens
  • The 5G variant of the phone was released in India earlier this year

The Redmi Note 12 4G is expected to be released in India and other global markets soon. It was previously spotted on the IMEI website, implying an imminent launch. Previous rumours suggested that the device would be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G was previously hinted at when the phone appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website with the same model number as the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023). Recent leaks have hinted at the purported device's designs, key specifications, and its likely global price.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) leaked key specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 4G device. In another tweet, the tipster posted leaked images of the probable design renders of the Redmi device. Another popular tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) leaked the specifications sheet of the soon-to-launch Redmi Note 12 Series.

Redmi Note 12 4G price (expected)

The Redmi Note 12 4G will reportedly be available in a single RAM and storage configuration of 4GB and 128GB, respectively, according to the leaks. It is likely to be priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,500), one tipster suggested. The device is expected to be available in three colour variants — Ice Blue, Onyx Gray, and Mint Green.

Redmi Note 12 4G specifications (expected)

The leaks suggest that the upcoming Redmi device will reportedly boot the Android 13 OS, with MIUI 14 on top. The phone will likely have a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. A Snapdragon 680 SoC and LPDDR4x RAM are expected to power the device along with UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 4G could sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera, according to the leaks. It is also rumoured to get a 13-megapixel front-facing camera housed within a centrally aligned punch-hole at the top of the display.

It will likely have a 5,000mAh battery that also supports 33W fast charging. Other features could include a fingerprint scanner on the side, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and an IP53-rated body. The Redmi Note 12 4G will reportedly weigh approximately 183.5 grams with dimensions of 165.66mm x 75.96mm x 7.85mm.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
