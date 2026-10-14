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Samsung Announces Festive Offers on Vision AI TVs in India With Free Soundbars, Cashback Benefits

Buyers will receive a free Samsung soundbar worth up to Rs. 1,10,990 or a free Samsung Vision AI TV worth up to Rs. 1,59,990 on select TV purchases.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 16:03 IST
Samsung Announces Festive Offers on Vision AI TVs in India With Free Soundbars, Cashback Benefits

Photo Credit: Samsung

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Highlights
  • Select TV buyers can receive a free Samsung soundbar or Vision AI TV
  • Shoppers can get up to 20 percent cashback on eligible purchases
  • Same-day TV installation is available within four hours of request
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Samsung on Wednesday announced its ‘Big, Bigger, Biggest' festive campaign in India. As part of the festive initiative, the South Korean tech conglomerate is offering deals on its Vision AI-powered televisions ahead of Diwali. Customers purchasing select models will be eligible to receive a premium Samsung soundbar or a Vision AI TV for free. Apart from this, there are cashback benefits, zero down payment options, and free same-day installation of select TV models.

Samsung's Festive Offers

According to Samsung, its ‘Big, Bigger, Biggest' campaign aims to make its big-screen TVs more accessible to consumers during the festive season. The offers are applicable on select Samsung TVs, although the company has yet to reveal the exact models that are eligible for the benefits.

During the festive period, buyers can receive a free Samsung soundbar worth up to Rs. 1,10,990 or a free Samsung Vision AI TV worth up to Rs. 1,59,990. The offer is said to depend on the TV model purchased and the applicable offer.

The campaign also includes up to 20 percent cashback, zero down payment options, and a three-year comprehensive warranty. Apart from this, the company also highlighted its installation service for eligible Samsung Vision AI televisions. Customers purchasing these models within municipal limits can get their products installed within four hours of registering a request.

Notably, Samsung's Vision AI TV lineup spans screen sizes from 32 inches to 115 inches. It offers AI-powered picture and sound enhancements, along with smart features. Users can personalise their viewing experience across movies, television shows, sports, and other content. The Vision AI TVs are offered in various design options, intended to match a range of home interiors.

In addition to the festive offers, Samsung promoted its ‘Made for India' Plus Benefits programme, which bundles several services and features with its TV lineup. These include Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Care+, Samsung Art+, Samsung Sound+, and Samsung Finance+.

For context, Samsung TV Plus offers access to more than 200 free streaming channels. Meanwhile, extended warranty benefits are available via Samsung Care+. The Samsung Art+ service provides three months of free access to the Samsung Art Store. Samsung Finance+ offers financing options, including paperless processes, while Samsung Sound+ is designed to enhance the audio experience.

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Further reading: Samsung Vision AI TV, samsung soundbar, Samsung Festive Offers
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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