Just Corseca has launched five new portable speakers in India on Thursday. They include the Super Boom, Sushi Boomer, Sushi Elegante, Soul Heaven, and Super Bunny. The Super Boom model offers 200W sound output and comes with an IPX6-rated build for splash resistance. The Super Bunny speaker arrives with MagSafe compatibility and a 40mm driver. Meanwhile, the Sushi Boomer carries a 66mm driver and is said to offer up to 12 hours of playback. The Super Boom, Sushi Boomer and Super Bunny also have RGB lighting.

Super Boom, Sushi Boomer, Sushi Elegante, Soul Heaven, Super Bunny Price in India

Price of Just Corseca's Super Boom speaker is set at Rs. 14,999 in India, the company confirmed in a press release. Meanwhile, the Sushi Boomer and Sushi Elegante models are listed at Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 1,799, respectively. The Soul Heaven speaker is marked at Rs. 2,799, while the Super Bunny is priced at Rs. 999.

The company says that these speakers are available for purchase in India via select online and offline retail stores. Although the products are yet to be listed online at the time of writing.

Just Corseca Super Boom Features

The top-of-the-line Just Corseca Super Boom speakers offer 200W output and get one bass, two tweeters, and two surround speakers, which offer an immersive sound experience. The speaker unit has an IPX6-rated build for splash distance. Playback options include USB, AUX, microSD card, and mic. It is said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

Just Corseca Sushi Boomer Features

The Just Corseca Sushi Boomer offers a 40W output and carries a 66mm driver. It comes with a splash-proof design, RGB lighting, and USB Type-C charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, FM, USB and TF cards. It is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playback time.

Just Corseca Sushi Elegante Features

The Just Corseca Sushi Elegante speaker offers 20W sound output and can work as a 15W MagSafe wireless charger. It is equipped with a 1,200mAh battery and is said to offer a playback time of up to six hours. Similar to the Boomer variant, Sushi Elegante also supports Bluetooth, FM, USB, and TF card connectivity.

Just Corseca Soul Heaven Features

The Just Corseca Soul Heaven is a 10W speaker which arrives with an inbuilt humidifier tank. It carries a 300ml tank and is equipped with RGB lights. According to the company, this speaker "provides the perfect ambience for relaxation," with the humidifier and light features.

Just Corseca Super Bunny Features

The Just Corseca Super Bunny gets a 40mm driver and supports 5W audio output. It has MagSafe compatibility, USB Type-C charging support, and RGB lighting. The company says that on a single charge, it can last for up to six hours.