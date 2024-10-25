Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Just Corseca Launches Five New Portable Speakers in India Including Super Boom, Sushi Elegante, Soul Heaven

Just Corseca Launches Five New Portable Speakers in India Including Super Boom, Sushi Elegante, Soul Heaven

Just Corseca Super Boom has a 200W output capacity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 October 2024 13:21 IST
Just Corseca Launches Five New Portable Speakers in India Including Super Boom, Sushi Elegante, Soul Heaven

Photo Credit: Just Corseca

The newly launched speakers support USB connectivity

Highlights
  • Just Corseca Super Boom comes with an IPX6-rated build
  • Sushi Boomer carries a 66mm speaker driver unit
  • The Soul Heaven speaker comes with an inbuilt humidifier
Advertisement

Just Corseca has launched five new portable speakers in India on Thursday. They include the Super Boom, Sushi Boomer, Sushi Elegante, Soul Heaven, and Super Bunny. The Super Boom model offers 200W sound output and comes with an IPX6-rated build for splash resistance. The Super Bunny speaker arrives with MagSafe compatibility and a 40mm driver. Meanwhile, the Sushi Boomer carries a 66mm driver and is said to offer up to 12 hours of playback. The Super Boom, Sushi Boomer and Super Bunny also have RGB lighting. 

Super Boom, Sushi Boomer, Sushi Elegante, Soul Heaven, Super Bunny Price in India

Price of Just Corseca's Super Boom speaker is set at Rs. 14,999 in India, the company confirmed in a press release. Meanwhile, the Sushi Boomer and Sushi Elegante models are listed at Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 1,799, respectively. The Soul Heaven speaker is marked at Rs. 2,799, while the Super Bunny is priced at Rs. 999.

The company says that these speakers are available for purchase in India via select online and offline retail stores. Although the products are yet to be listed online at the time of writing. 

Just Corseca Super Boom Features

The top-of-the-line Just Corseca Super Boom speakers offer 200W output and get one bass, two tweeters, and two surround speakers, which offer an immersive sound experience. The speaker unit has an IPX6-rated build for splash distance. Playback options include USB, AUX, microSD card, and mic. It is said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

Just Corseca Sushi Boomer Features

The Just Corseca Sushi Boomer offers a 40W output and carries a 66mm driver. It comes with a splash-proof design, RGB lighting, and USB Type-C charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, FM, USB and TF cards. It is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playback time. 

Just Corseca Sushi Elegante Features

The Just Corseca Sushi Elegante speaker offers 20W sound output and can work as a 15W MagSafe wireless charger. It is equipped with a 1,200mAh battery and is said to offer a playback time of up to six hours. Similar to the Boomer variant, Sushi Elegante also supports Bluetooth, FM, USB, and TF card connectivity. 

Just Corseca Soul Heaven Features

The Just Corseca Soul Heaven is a 10W speaker which arrives with an inbuilt humidifier tank. It carries a 300ml tank and is equipped with RGB lights. According to the company, this speaker "provides the perfect ambience for relaxation," with the humidifier and light features.

Just Corseca Super Bunny Features

The Just Corseca Super Bunny gets a 40mm driver and supports 5W audio output. It has MagSafe compatibility, USB Type-C charging support, and RGB lighting. The company says that on a single charge, it can last for up to six hours.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Just Corseca, Just Corseca Super Boom, Just Corseca Sushi Boomer, Just Corseca Sushi Elegante, Just Corseca Soul Heaven, Just Corseca Super Bunny
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Yooka-Replaylee Confirmed for Consoles, Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Teased
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Losses as Market Continues to Be Volatile

Related Stories

Just Corseca Launches Five New Portable Speakers in India Including Super Boom, Sushi Elegante, Soul Heaven
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Announces Diwali Dhamaka Offer for Prepaid Users With These Benefits
  2. Apple Confirms New Mac-Related Announcements for Next Week
  3. YouTube Partners With Flipkart, Myntra to Launch YouTube Shopping in India
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro's AI Features, Colourways Teased Ahead of November Launch
  5. Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio-Backed Drivers, 50dB ANC Launched: See Price
  6. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched
  7. OnePlus OxygenOS 15 Update With AI Features to Roll Out on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Collaborated with BYD for its Now Cancelled EV Vehicle
  2. High-Intensity Exercise Proven to Suppress Hunger Hormones, Particularly in Women
  3. Heart Beat OTT Release Date: Medical Drama Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Telugu
  4. Raat Jawaan Hai OTT Release: Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand Starrer Family Drama Now Streaming on SonyLIV
  5. Indian Government Drafts Policy to Regulate OTT Platforms: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Colourways Tipped; One UI 7 Hands-On Video Surfaces Online
  7. Samsung Health App Gets New Medication Tracking Feature on Galaxy Devices, Powered by Tata’s 1mg
  8. Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka’ Offer With Free Vouchers Worth Rs. 3,350 Announced: Benefits
  9. Indian Court Tells Star Health to Share Details of Leak so Telegram Can Delete Chatbots
  10. Google Photos Will Now Add Labels to Images Edited Using AI Tools
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »