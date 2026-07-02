Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

This year's Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 will start on July 4, and the sale event exclusively meant for Prime members in India will offer discounts on categories such as smartphones, home appliances, fashion, apparel, and more. As we wait for the sale, Amazon has revealed some early smartphone deals. Many popular brands like Samsung, iQOO, and Redmi have already started offering some of their mid-range and flagship smartphones at discounted prices.

Both the latest and one-year-old smartphones are confirmed to be available at reduced rates in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G will be up for grabs at a slashed rate of Rs. Rs. 31,999 instead of Rs. 49,999. Similarly, the Nothing Phone 3 will be available for Rs. 41,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 79,999.

The upcoming sale marks the 10th edition of Prime Day in India, and it will be live from July 4 through July 6. The three-day shopping event is limited to Prime members, and buyers can use SBI and Axis Bank cards to get additional discounts on thier purchases.

Further, there are no-cost EMI options and coupon-based discounts during the Prime Day Sale 2026. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users will get five percent cashback on eligible purchases. Some handsets are available with a same-day delivery option in select cities. Customers can avail of no-cost EMI on eligible products. There are exchange offers too.

Take a look at this list of some of the best deals on smartphones that you can avail of in the Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale. You can compare the prices across other e-commerce platforms to get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale: Best Offers on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

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