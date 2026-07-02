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Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale begins on July 4 and ends on July 6.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 18:11 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

The upcoming sale marks the 10th edition of Prime Day in India

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Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 will start on July 4
  • The sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members
  • Amazon is joining hands with SBI and Axis Bank this time
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This year's Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 will start on July 4, and the sale event exclusively meant for Prime members in India will offer discounts on categories such as smartphones, home appliances, fashion, apparel, and more. As we wait for the sale, Amazon has revealed some early smartphone deals. Many popular brands like Samsung, iQOO, and Redmi have already started offering some of their mid-range and flagship smartphones at discounted prices. 

Both the latest and one-year-old smartphones are confirmed to be available at reduced rates in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G will be up for grabs at a slashed rate of Rs. Rs. 31,999 instead of Rs. 49,999. Similarly, the Nothing Phone 3 will be available for Rs. 41,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 79,999. 

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The upcoming sale marks the 10th edition of Prime Day in India, and it will be live from July 4 through July 6. The three-day shopping event is limited to Prime members, and buyers can use SBI and Axis Bank cards to get additional discounts on thier purchases. 

Further, there are no-cost EMI options and coupon-based discounts during the Prime Day Sale 2026. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users will get five percent cashback on eligible purchases. Some handsets are available with a same-day delivery option in select cities. Customers can avail of no-cost EMI on eligible products. There are exchange offers too.

Take a look at this list of some of the best deals on smartphones that you can avail of in the Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale. You can compare the prices across other e-commerce platforms to get the best deal. 

Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale: Best Offers on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Product Name New Price Launch Price Product Link
iQOO Neo 10 (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Rs. 41,999 Rs. 45,999 Buy Now
Redmi Turbo 5 (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 40,999 Rs. 57,999 Buy Now
Nothing Phone 3 (12GB+ 256GB) Rs. 41,999 Rs. 79,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13s (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 57,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 39,999 Rs. 52,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Rs. 31,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G Rs. 37,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now

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Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent day-to-day performance
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • Ships with Android 15
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale, Amazon Prime Day 2026, Amazon Prime Day
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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