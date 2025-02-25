Technology News
English Edition

Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember With Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: Price, Features

Boat Ultima Prime and Ultima Ember are equipped with functional crowns.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 14:01 IST
Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember With Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Ultima Prime and Ember smartwatches are said to meet the IP68 rating

Highlights
  • Boat Ultima Prime and the Ultima Ember carry a 300mAh battery each
  • They come with support for the Always-On Display feature
  • Both smartwatches are equipped with SpO2, heart rate, sleep trackers
Advertisement

Boat has unveiled the Ultima Prime and Ultima Ember smartwatches in India. They support Bluetooth calling and have inbuilt mic and speaker units. While the Prime version is said to offer a battery life of up to five days, the Ember variant is claimed to deliver up to 15 days of usage. They come with IP68-rated builds for dust and water resistance and are equipped with functional crowns. The wearables also help users track health and fitness statistics like heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress levels and more.

Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember Price in India, Availability

Boat Ultima Prime and the Ultima Ember smartwatches are both priced in India at Rs. 1,899, the company confirmed in a press release. They are available for purchase in the country via the Boat website, Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores.

The newly launched smartwatches are offered in Royal Berry, Rose Gold, Steel Black and Silver Mist colour options. The Boat Ultima Prime comes in additional Forest Green and Onyx Black shades, while the Boat Ultima Ember is available in a Bold Black colourway as well.

Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember Features, Specifications

The Boat Ultima Prime sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466x466 pixels, 700 nits brightness and Always-On Display support. The Wake Gesture feature allows users to check notifications or the time with a flick of the wrist. Meanwhile, the Boat Ultima Ember comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution and 800 nits brightness level.

Both Boat Ultima Prime and Ultima Ember watches support Bluetooth calling and have a dial pad with storage of up to 20 contacts. They carry inbuilt mic and speaker units as well as functional crowns. They support customisable cloud-based watch faces and come pre-installed with more than 100 sports modes. They are equipped with heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2), sleep, stress and menstrual cycle trackers.

The Boat Ultima Prime and the Ultima Ember are backed by a 300mAh battery each. The Prime and the Ember variants are claimed to offer a usage time of up to five and 15 days, respectively. With Bluetooth calling, the battery life is said to be reduced to three to five days. They are said to meet the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Boat Ultima Prime, Boat Ultima Ember, Boat Ultima Prime India Launch, Boat Ultima Ember India launch, Boat Ultima Prime price in India, Boat Ultima Ember price in India, Boat Ultima Prime features, Boat Ultima Ember features, Boat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
Crypto Trading Booms in India's Smaller Cities as Job Growth and Incomes Disappoint
Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember With Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  2. Apple Wants iPhone 17 Series to Replace Standalone Vlogging Cameras
  3. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  4. Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember Smartwatches Launched in India: See Prices
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  7. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  8. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leak 'Unfortunate', Says Ubisoft
  9. Vivo V50 Review: Fancy Design Backed by Big Battery Life
  10. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 Now Up for Pre-Orders; Check Out Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P3 Pro 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  2. Gmail to Replace SMS Authentication With QR Codes for Two-Factor Authentication
  3. MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 7400x SoC With Integrated NPU Launched: Specifications
  4. Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember With Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Unusual X-ray Flash in Large Magellanic Cloud Puzzles Astronomers
  6. USDC, EURC Stablecoins Secure ‘Token Recognition’ from Dubai Financial Services Authority  
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  8. Perplexity Teases Comet Web Browser With Agentic Search, Opens Waitlist
  9. OnePlus Watch 3 With Smaller Screen, Lighter Build and LTE Reportedly in Development
  10. SpaceX Falcon 9 Completes 450th Mission, Deploys 23 Starlink Satellites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »