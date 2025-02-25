Boat has unveiled the Ultima Prime and Ultima Ember smartwatches in India. They support Bluetooth calling and have inbuilt mic and speaker units. While the Prime version is said to offer a battery life of up to five days, the Ember variant is claimed to deliver up to 15 days of usage. They come with IP68-rated builds for dust and water resistance and are equipped with functional crowns. The wearables also help users track health and fitness statistics like heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress levels and more.

Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember Price in India, Availability

Boat Ultima Prime and the Ultima Ember smartwatches are both priced in India at Rs. 1,899, the company confirmed in a press release. They are available for purchase in the country via the Boat website, Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores.

The newly launched smartwatches are offered in Royal Berry, Rose Gold, Steel Black and Silver Mist colour options. The Boat Ultima Prime comes in additional Forest Green and Onyx Black shades, while the Boat Ultima Ember is available in a Bold Black colourway as well.

Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember Features, Specifications

The Boat Ultima Prime sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466x466 pixels, 700 nits brightness and Always-On Display support. The Wake Gesture feature allows users to check notifications or the time with a flick of the wrist. Meanwhile, the Boat Ultima Ember comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution and 800 nits brightness level.

Both Boat Ultima Prime and Ultima Ember watches support Bluetooth calling and have a dial pad with storage of up to 20 contacts. They carry inbuilt mic and speaker units as well as functional crowns. They support customisable cloud-based watch faces and come pre-installed with more than 100 sports modes. They are equipped with heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2), sleep, stress and menstrual cycle trackers.

The Boat Ultima Prime and the Ultima Ember are backed by a 300mAh battery each. The Prime and the Ember variants are claimed to offer a usage time of up to five and 15 days, respectively. With Bluetooth calling, the battery life is said to be reduced to three to five days. They are said to meet the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

