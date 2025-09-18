Technology News
Xiaomi Announces Festive Offers on Redmi Note 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 7, QLED TVs and More

Customers can avail discounts of up to 45 percent on smartphones as part of the Diwali With Xiaomi sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 16:14 IST
Xiaomi Announces Festive Offers on Redmi Note 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 7, QLED TVs and More

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (pictured) will be available with a Rs. 10,000 discount

  • The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G will be sold at Rs. 24,999 during the sale
  • Xiaomi QLED TVs will see price cuts of up to 55 percent
  • No-cost EMI and zero-down payment options are available
Xiaomi on Thursday announced severa; offers on its range of smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, and other electronics ahead of the festive season in India. Customers can take advantage of discounts of up to 45 percent on the Redmi Note 14 series, Redmi 15, and other smartphones. The company's QLED TVs will receive up to 55 percent price cuts. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad Pro and Pad 7 tablets, and Redmi Watch Move and Redmi Buds 6 will also be offered at lower rates than their usual market prices.

Xiaomi Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs, and More

The upcoming Diwali With Xiaomi festive sale will begin on September 22 in India, a day before the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will be available to for all users. Offers will be live across Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi's retailer partners in the country, for a limited period.

Customers who wish to upgrade their smartphones can enjoy discounts of up to 45 percent on the latest models. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, with a launch price of Rs. 34,999, will be available at an effective sale price of Rs. 24,999. This translates into savings of Rs. 10,000. Similarly, the affordable Redmi A4 5G price will drop from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 7,499 during the Xiaomi Diwali sale.

The company has announced offers on tablets, too. The Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad Pro, which retail for Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively, can be purchased for Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

Those aiming to enhance their viewing experience can take advantage of offers on the Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series. The lineup will be offered at Rs. 25,999, as opposed to its usual market rate of Rs. 44,999.

Apart from this, price drops have also been announced on wearables such as the Redmi Watch Move, Redmi Watch 5 Lite, and Redmi Buds 6. Ecosystem products like the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite will also go on sale, as part of Xiaomi's Diwali offers.

You can find the full list of discounted products below.

Category Products MRP Effective Sale Price
Smartphones Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Rs. 34,999 Rs. 24,999
  Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 20,999
  Redmi Note 14 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 15,499
  Redmi Note 14 SE Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,999
  Redmi 15 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 14,999
  Redmi A4 5G Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,499
  Redmi 14C Rs. 12,999 Rs. 8,999
       
Tablets Xiaomi Pad 7 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 22,999
  Xiaomi Pad Pro Rs. 24,999 Rs. 16,999
  Redmi Pad 2 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 11,999
  Redmi Pad SE 4G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 7,999
       
Smart TVs Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series Rs. 44,999 Rs. 25,999
  Xiaomi FantastiQLED FX Pro Series Rs. 44,999 Rs. 21,999
       
Powerbanks Redmi 4i 20K Powerbank Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,899
  Redmi 4i 10K Powerbank Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,099
  Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,699
       
Wearables Redmi Watch Move Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,699
  Redmi Watch 5 Lite Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,299
  Redmi Buds 5C Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,799
  Redmi Buds 6 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,799
       
Ecosystem Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite Rs. 14,999 Rs. 12,999
  Xiaomi Grooming Kit Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,599

In addition to price cuts, customers can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 off on select bank cards and EMI transactions. There will be no-cost EMI and zero-down payment options for those who do not wish to pay the full price of the electronic appliance upfront.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

  • Good
  • Solid design
  • Excellent Display
  • Decent Cameras
  • Capable performance
  • Battery monster
  • Slippery back panel
  • The 3+4 software update cycle seems on the lower side
  • Some AI features are a hit and a miss
Read detailed Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 5G

  • Good
  • Attractive IP52-rated design
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Good battery life
  • Widevine L1 certification
  • FM Radio (via 3.5mm headphone jack)
  • 5G limited to Jio network only
  • Display viewing angles are not good
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Tonnes of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
  • Bad low-light camera
Read detailed Redmi A4 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Redmi Pad Pro 5G

  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Stable performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Good sound output with quad speakers
  • Cameras are subpar
  • The keyboard case lacks a trackpad
  • Charging speed could be better
Read detailed Redmi Pad Pro 5G review
Display 12.10-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Redmi Buds 6 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Redmi Buds 6 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Good
  • Decent ANC
  • IP54 rating (only earphones)
  • Flow LED on case
  • Choppy dual-device connectivity
  • Case invites dust and marks
Read detailed Redmi Buds 6 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Borderlands 4 Players Report Performance Issues on PS5 Pro, Gearbox CEO Confirms Patch

Xiaomi Announces Festive Offers on Redmi Note 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 7, QLED TVs and More
