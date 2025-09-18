Xiaomi on Thursday announced severa; offers on its range of smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, and other electronics ahead of the festive season in India. Customers can take advantage of discounts of up to 45 percent on the Redmi Note 14 series, Redmi 15, and other smartphones. The company's QLED TVs will receive up to 55 percent price cuts. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad Pro and Pad 7 tablets, and Redmi Watch Move and Redmi Buds 6 will also be offered at lower rates than their usual market prices.

Xiaomi Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs, and More

The upcoming Diwali With Xiaomi festive sale will begin on September 22 in India, a day before the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will be available to for all users. Offers will be live across Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi's retailer partners in the country, for a limited period.

Customers who wish to upgrade their smartphones can enjoy discounts of up to 45 percent on the latest models. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, with a launch price of Rs. 34,999, will be available at an effective sale price of Rs. 24,999. This translates into savings of Rs. 10,000. Similarly, the affordable Redmi A4 5G price will drop from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 7,499 during the Xiaomi Diwali sale.

The company has announced offers on tablets, too. The Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad Pro, which retail for Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively, can be purchased for Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

Those aiming to enhance their viewing experience can take advantage of offers on the Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series. The lineup will be offered at Rs. 25,999, as opposed to its usual market rate of Rs. 44,999.

Apart from this, price drops have also been announced on wearables such as the Redmi Watch Move, Redmi Watch 5 Lite, and Redmi Buds 6. Ecosystem products like the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite will also go on sale, as part of Xiaomi's Diwali offers.

You can find the full list of discounted products below.

Category Products MRP Effective Sale Price Smartphones Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Rs. 34,999 Rs. 24,999 Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 20,999 Redmi Note 14 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 15,499 Redmi Note 14 SE Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,999 Redmi 15 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 14,999 Redmi A4 5G Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,499 Redmi 14C Rs. 12,999 Rs. 8,999 Tablets Xiaomi Pad 7 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 22,999 Xiaomi Pad Pro Rs. 24,999 Rs. 16,999 Redmi Pad 2 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 11,999 Redmi Pad SE 4G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 7,999 Smart TVs Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series Rs. 44,999 Rs. 25,999 Xiaomi FantastiQLED FX Pro Series Rs. 44,999 Rs. 21,999 Powerbanks Redmi 4i 20K Powerbank Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,899 Redmi 4i 10K Powerbank Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,099 Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,699 Wearables Redmi Watch Move Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,699 Redmi Watch 5 Lite Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,299 Redmi Buds 5C Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,799 Redmi Buds 6 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,799 Ecosystem Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite Rs. 14,999 Rs. 12,999 Xiaomi Grooming Kit Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,599

In addition to price cuts, customers can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 off on select bank cards and EMI transactions. There will be no-cost EMI and zero-down payment options for those who do not wish to pay the full price of the electronic appliance upfront.