Xiaomi on Thursday announced severa; offers on its range of smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, and other electronics ahead of the festive season in India. Customers can take advantage of discounts of up to 45 percent on the Redmi Note 14 series, Redmi 15, and other smartphones. The company's QLED TVs will receive up to 55 percent price cuts. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad Pro and Pad 7 tablets, and Redmi Watch Move and Redmi Buds 6 will also be offered at lower rates than their usual market prices.
Xiaomi Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs, and More
The upcoming Diwali With Xiaomi festive sale will begin on September 22 in India, a day before the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will be available to for all users. Offers will be live across Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi's retailer partners in the country, for a limited period.
Customers who wish to upgrade their smartphones can enjoy discounts of up to 45 percent on the latest models. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, with a launch price of Rs. 34,999, will be available at an effective sale price of Rs. 24,999. This translates into savings of Rs. 10,000. Similarly, the affordable Redmi A4 5G price will drop from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 7,499 during the Xiaomi Diwali sale.
The company has announced offers on tablets, too. The Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad Pro, which retail for Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively, can be purchased for Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.
Those aiming to enhance their viewing experience can take advantage of offers on the Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series. The lineup will be offered at Rs. 25,999, as opposed to its usual market rate of Rs. 44,999.
Apart from this, price drops have also been announced on wearables such as the Redmi Watch Move, Redmi Watch 5 Lite, and Redmi Buds 6. Ecosystem products like the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite will also go on sale, as part of Xiaomi's Diwali offers.
You can find the full list of discounted products below.
|Category
|Products
|MRP
|Effective Sale Price
|Smartphones
|Redmi Note 14 Pro+
|Rs. 34,999
|Rs. 24,999
|
|Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G
|Rs. 28,999
|Rs. 20,999
|
|Redmi Note 14
|Rs. 21,999
|Rs. 15,499
|
|Redmi Note 14 SE
|Rs. 19,999
|Rs. 12,999
|
|Redmi 15
|Rs. 16,999
|Rs. 14,999
|
|Redmi A4 5G
|Rs. 10,999
|Rs. 7,499
|
|Redmi 14C
|Rs. 12,999
|Rs. 8,999
|
|
|
|
|Tablets
|Xiaomi Pad 7
|Rs. 34,999
|Rs. 22,999
|
|Xiaomi Pad Pro
|Rs. 24,999
|Rs. 16,999
|
|Redmi Pad 2
|Rs. 16,999
|Rs. 11,999
|
|Redmi Pad SE 4G
|Rs. 16,999
|Rs. 7,999
|
|
|
|
|Smart TVs
|Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series
|Rs. 44,999
|Rs. 25,999
|
|Xiaomi FantastiQLED FX Pro Series
|Rs. 44,999
|Rs. 21,999
|
|
|
|
|Powerbanks
|Redmi 4i 20K Powerbank
|Rs. 3,999
|Rs. 1,899
|
|Redmi 4i 10K Powerbank
|Rs. 2,499
|Rs. 1,099
|
|Xiaomi Compact Powerbank 20K
|Rs. 4,999
|Rs. 1,699
|
|
|
|
|Wearables
|Redmi Watch Move
|Rs. 3,999
|Rs. 1,699
|
|Redmi Watch 5 Lite
|Rs. 6,999
|Rs. 3,299
|
|Redmi Buds 5C
|Rs. 4,999
|Rs. 1,799
|
|Redmi Buds 6
|Rs. 4,999
|Rs. 2,799
|
|
|
|
|Ecosystem
|Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite
|Rs. 14,999
|Rs. 12,999
|
|Xiaomi Grooming Kit
|Rs. 3,299
|Rs. 1,599
In addition to price cuts, customers can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 off on select bank cards and EMI transactions. There will be no-cost EMI and zero-down payment options for those who do not wish to pay the full price of the electronic appliance upfront.