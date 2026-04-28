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Canada's Bill C-25 Clears Key Vote as Government Moves to Block Crypto Political Donations

The proposed law aims to restrict the use of digital assets in election funding in Canada.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2026 14:59 IST
Canada's Bill C-25 Clears Key Vote as Government Moves to Block Crypto Political Donations

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Ewan Kennedy

Lawmakers move to tighten oversight of campaign financing methods

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Highlights
  • Law targets gaps in campaign finance rules and disclosures
  • The proposal passed second reading in the House of Commons
  • Part of a broader push to strengthen election laws
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The Canadian government has decided to take steps towards banning donations that are made in the form of cryptocurrency, as lawmakers in Ottawa move forward to tighten restrictions around how money flows into elections. The proposed framework would prohibit political parties and candidates from accepting such donations, closing the gap in campaign finance rules, as per the lawmakers. The bill is not purely focused on digital assets; instead, it distinctly includes crypto assets in its restrictions on political financing. Crypto donations act as a focal point due to concerns over traceability and compliance with existing limits. 

Election Reform Bill Expands Rules on Contribution Transparency

The suggested restriction comes as cryptocurrencies and blockchain infrastructure become more entrenched in Canada's financial system. The proposed law, which is Bill C-25, the Strong and Free Elections Act, managed to pass a second reading in the House of Commons on Friday.

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This vote is a sign that lawmakers are in favour of this bill and will look to study it in detail at committee meetings, where any kind of required amendments can be made. Regulators have come up with stablecoin frameworks that would give the Bank of Canada the power to oversee them. They have also made rules for crypto investment funds, custodians, and cold storage practices better.

The bill was initially introduced on March 26, and it is a broader overview of election laws with a primary focus on strengthening transparency, tightening enforcement, and reducing the risk of foreign interference.

The proposed law also mentions what happens if a third party receives a contribution and explains what should be done. “The third party shall, within 30 days after becoming aware of the receipt of the contribution, take one of the following measures:
(a) Return the contribution unused to the contributor;

(b) If it is not possible to return the contribution, destroy it unused.

(c) If it is not possible to return or destroy the contribution, convert it into money and pay the amount of it to the Chief Electoral Officer, who shall forward that amount to the Receiver General.” 

It is not the first time that Canada has put focus on regulation and compliance. Last month, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) managed to revoke registrations of 43 cryptocurrency firms due to compliance failures. This effort was part of a broader effort to rein in firms that aren't playing by the rules. 

This action also stresses the increasing regulatory attention on the crypto world in Canada. Authorities are clearly trying to tighten control and make sure digital asset platforms stick to the existing financial regulations. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto donations, Crypto Regulations
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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