Amazfit Active was launched in India on Wednesday, February 7. The company today revealed the price of the smartwatch and some of its key features. It is set to arrive in three colour options and will be available for purchase later this week. The smart wearable carries a 1.75-inch AMOLED display and is compatible with the Zepp App. It is also equipped with the AI-backed Zepp Coach, which is designed to help users with customised training.

Amazfit Active price in India, availability

Offered in Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, and Petal Pink colour options, the Amazfit Active Smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 12,999. It will be available via Amazon and the Amazfit India website starting February 10.

Amazfit Active specifications, features

The Amazfit Active smartwatch features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 450 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 341 ppi. It is confirmed to come with the AI-backed Zepp Coach, which is designed to help users with customised training, including determining exercise intensity after considering physical fitness, fatigue level as well as the training status of the individual.

Like most other health and fitness tracking devices, the Amazfit Active will also be equipped with certain trackers. It will feature 24x7 heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, and stress level monitors, data from which can be synchronised with the Zepp App. It also supports more than 120 sports modes.

The Amazfit Active Smartwatch also offers GPS and Bluetooth connectivity and will have Amazon Alexa pre-installed as a smart assistant. The smartwatch is claimed to be a lightweight device weighing 24g with an aluminium middle frame and silicone straps. The Lavender Purple option with vegan leather straps is said to weigh 27g.

