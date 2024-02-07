Technology News

Amazfit Active With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display, AI Coach Launched in India: Price, Availability

Amazfit Active smartwatch has in-built GPS connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2024 14:45 IST
Amazfit Active With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display, AI Coach Launched in India: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Active Smartwatch is offered in Lavender Purple, Midnight Black and Petal Pink colourways

Highlights
  • Amazfit Active Smartwatch is compatible with the Zepp App
  • The smartwatch is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days
  • The Amazfit Active Smartwatch is equipped with sleep and stress trackers
Advertisement

Amazfit Active was launched in India on Wednesday, February 7. The company today revealed the price of the smartwatch and some of its key features. It is set to arrive in three colour options and will be available for purchase later this week. The smart wearable carries a 1.75-inch AMOLED display and is compatible with the Zepp App. It is also equipped with the AI-backed Zepp Coach, which is designed to help users with customised training. 

Amazfit Active price in India, availability

Offered in Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, and Petal Pink colour options, the Amazfit Active Smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 12,999. It will be available via Amazon and the Amazfit India website starting February 10.

Amazfit Active specifications, features

The Amazfit Active smartwatch features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 450 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 341 ppi. It is confirmed to come with the AI-backed Zepp Coach, which is designed to help users with customised training, including determining exercise intensity after considering physical fitness, fatigue level as well as the training status of the individual.

Like most other health and fitness tracking devices, the Amazfit Active will also be equipped with certain trackers. It will feature 24x7 heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, and stress level monitors, data from which can be synchronised with the Zepp App. It also supports more than 120 sports modes. 

The Amazfit Active Smartwatch also offers GPS and Bluetooth connectivity and will have Amazon Alexa pre-installed as a smart assistant. The smartwatch is claimed to be a lightweight device weighing 24g with an aluminium middle frame and silicone straps. The Lavender Purple option with vegan leather straps is said to weigh 27g.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazfit Active Smartwatch

Amazfit Active Smartwatch

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black, Lavender, Pink
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazfit Active Smartwatch, Amazfit Active Smartwatch India launch, Amazfit Active Smartwatch price in India, Amazfit Active Smartwatch specifications, Amazfit
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno to Unveil Dynamic 1 Robot Dog, AR Gaming Set at MWC 2024 Alongside Pova 6 Pro 5G
YouTube App Is Reportedly Experimenting With a Red, Green, and Blue Colour-Based Video Feed
Amazfit Active With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display, AI Coach Launched in India: Price, Availability
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Implements New Watermarking Technology in AI-Generated Images by DALL-E 3
  2. Vivo Y200e 5G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Design, Key Specifications Leak
  3. Apple Vision Pro to Launch in China by May, Could Feature Different Branding: Report
  4. Amazfit Active With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display, AI Coach Launched in India: Price, Availability
  5. Google Maps for Android Finally Gets Weather Overlay When Browsing Maps: Report
  6. iPhone 16 Alleged Schematics Suggest Rear Camera Layout May Look Similar to iPhone 12, iPhone X
  7. Meta to Label AI Generated Images on Facebook Instagram Threads
  8. Crypto Market Today: Ether Performs Better Than Bitcoin, Altcoins Reflect Prevailing Market Volatility
  9. Tecno to Unveil Dynamic 1 Robot Dog, AR Gaming Set at MWC 2024 Alongside Pova 6 Pro 5G
  10. YouTube App Is Reportedly Experimenting With a Red, Green, and Blue Colour-Based Video Feed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »