Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale started in India on July 20. The e-commerce website is offering a wide range of products, including several electronic items at discounted rates during the sale. These items include large appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and personal gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, tablets and more. We have previously listed the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 5,000. Here, we have compiled some top deals on premium models priced within Rs. 20,000, which you should check out before the sale ends on July 21.

Customers can avail of additional benefits ranging from bank offers and coupon codes. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, as well as SBI credit card holders, can receive an additional 10 percent discount on the discounted prices. This will lower the effective price of the products. Some items also qualify for exchange offers, which can further reduce their effective sale price. More information about these offers is detailed on the respective Amazon product pages. Customers who choose to pay using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance may be eligible for cashback rewards. All the above-mentioned additional offers are subject to terms and conditions.

Among some of the best smartwatch deals under Rs. 20,000 is the Fossil Gen 6, introduced in India in September 2021 at Rs. 24,995 for its 44mm variant. The same option can be bought for Rs. 9,998 during the ongoing sale. Another good deal is on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm version. The Bluetooth-only connectivity-supported option of the smartwatch was launched in the country at Rs. 26,999 in August 2021 and is compatible with only Android smartphones. This model is now available for purchase at Rs. 13,499.

Best Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.