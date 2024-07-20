Technology News

Best Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day sale is offering big discounts on a wide range of electronic items.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 July 2024 20:58 IST
Best Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Customers can avail of additional bank offers and coupons

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will last till 11:59pm IST on July 21
  • The sale is offering discounts on a wide range of electronic items
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over sale discounts
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale started in India on July 20. The e-commerce website is offering a wide range of products, including several electronic items at discounted rates during the sale. These items include large appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and personal gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, tablets and more. We have previously listed the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 5,000. Here, we have compiled some top deals on premium models priced within Rs. 20,000, which you should check out before the sale ends on July 21.

Customers can avail of additional benefits ranging from bank offers and coupon codes. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, as well as SBI credit card holders, can receive an additional 10 percent discount on the discounted prices. This will lower the effective price of the products. Some items also qualify for exchange offers, which can further reduce their effective sale price. More information about these offers is detailed on the respective Amazon product pages. Customers who choose to pay using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance may be eligible for cashback rewards. All the above-mentioned additional offers are subject to terms and conditions.

Among some of the best smartwatch deals under Rs. 20,000 is the Fossil Gen 6, introduced in India in September 2021 at Rs. 24,995 for its 44mm variant. The same option can be bought for Rs. 9,998 during the ongoing sale. Another good deal is on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm version. The Bluetooth-only connectivity-supported option of the smartwatch was launched in the country at Rs. 26,999 in August 2021 and is compatible with only Android smartphones. This model is now available for purchase at Rs. 13,499. 

Best Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
Fitbit Versa 4 Rs. 20,499 Rs. 16,399
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Rs. 26,999 Rs. 13,499
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Rs. 18,999 Rs. 14,990
IMOO Kids Watch Phone Z7 Rs. 20,999 Rs. 14,490
Amazfit Active Rs. 12,999 Rs. 9,999
Fossil Gen 6 Rs. 24,995 Rs. 9,998
Titan Celestor Rs. 9,995 Rs. 8,995
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Fitbit Versa 4

Fitbit Versa 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good looks, sharp screen
  • Alexa support, on-wrist calls
  • Good step and sleep tracking
  • Excellent app and fitness data analysis
  • Six months of Premium subscription free with the purchase
  • Bad
  • Unreliable heart rate tracking
  • Average battery life
  • A bit expensive on the whole
Read detailed Fitbit Versa 4 review
Strap Material Rubber
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
