Amazfit Helio Ring Confirmed to Launch in India; Listed on Official Site

Amazfit Helio Ring has been confirmed to launch in India. It was initially unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. A senior Amazfit executive revealed that the smart ring will arrive in India soon and the product page has also gone live on the Amazfit India site. The exact launch date of the smart wearable has not yet been announced. The Amazfit Helio Ring, equipped with multiple health and fitness trackers, comes in two size options. It is said to offer a battery life of up to four days and support wireless charging.

Amazfit Helio Ring India Launch

Amazfit's CP Khandelwal (@cp_khandelwal) confirmed the Helio Ring's launch in an X post. The post does not reveal an exact launch date but a poster teases the design of the smart ring. It appears in the same titanium colourway as the global option and is speculated to be equipped with similar features as well. However, we also spotted the Helio Ring listed on the Amazfit India website. The ring is listed with a price tag of Rs. 35,000, but that could just be a placeholder.

Amazfit Helio Ring Features

As per the listing on the Amazfit India website, the Indian version of the Helio Ring could be offered in size 10 and size 12 options, like the global variant. It has a titanium alloy build and comes with a 10 ATM water resistance rating and support for BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) connectivity.

Health and fitness trackers of the Amazfit Helio Ring include a BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor, a temperature as well as an EDA sensor. The latter helps track physical and emotional stress indicators like sweat gland activities. The other trackers are used to monitor the users' sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2) level, body temperature, menstrual cycle and more.

Data from the Amazfit Helio Ring can be synchronised with the Zepp App which is compatible with smartphones running on Android 7.0 and above or iOS 14.0 and above. It can be linked to third-party health apps like Strava, Google Fit, Apple Health, and more.

The Amazfit Helio Ring supports wireless charging and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to four days. The size 10 variant carries an 18.5mAh battery, while the size 12 option is backed by a 20.5mAh cell. The smart ring measures 8mm in width and 2.6mm in thickness. The smaller version weighs 3.75g, while the larger model weighs 3.82g.