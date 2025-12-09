Technology News
English Edition
  Truecaller Introduces New Feature to Protect the Entire Family from Call Based Scams

Truecaller Introduces New Feature to Protect the Entire Family from Call-Based Scams

Truecaller said the Family Protection feature is built into both the Android and iOS versions of the app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 December 2025 16:15 IST
Truecaller Introduces New Feature to Protect the Entire Family from Call-Based Scams

Photo Credit: Truecaller

On Android, the Family Protection feature also comes with admin controls

Highlights
  • Currently, the feature is available in Sweden, Chile, Malaysia, and Kenya
  • Truecaller said India will get the feature in Q1 2026
  • Users can unlock more features by subscribing to the Family Premium plan
Truecaller introduced a new feature on Monday that offers better protection for the user's entire family. Dubbed Family Protection, it allows users to create family groups and then collectively manage the protection level, blocklist, and more. The Stockholm-based caller ID and spam-blocking platform said the feature is aimed at less tech-savvy family members, who can benefit if those who understand the technology handle the technicalities. On Android, the app offers certain extra features via admin control, and even more features can be unlocked if a user opts for the Family Premium subscription.

Truecaller Launches Family Protection Feature

In a newsroom post, the company announced and detailed the new feature. Family Protection is directly built into the app, and users will not have to download anything extra. As long as all the family members have the app installed on their devices, the functionality will work. As part of its initial release, the feature has been made available in Chile, Kenya, Malaysia, and Sweden. Truecaller said it will be expanded to other regions, including India, in the first quarter of 2026.

Once Family Protection is available, users can add up to five people to a trusted family group. These do not have to be the family itself; users can also add their friends and colleagues. Every member in this group will get access to shared tools to protect themselves from scam calls. Additionally, one user will take on the role of the “Family Admin,” and they will be able to set protection levels, manage blocklists, and decide how unwanted calls are handled.

On the Android app, the admin will also get access to real-time support tools. With this, they will also receive alerts when any member of the family gets a potential scam call, and they will be able to end them remotely. The admin can also see real-time status signals such as battery level, phone activity, and availability.

Besides improving users' protection from scam calls, Truecaller said the feature will also act as a driver for revenue and long-term engagement. Those users who want an ad-free experience and additional tools can subscribe to the Truecaller Premium Family plan. It offers advanced spam blocking, automatic rejection of high-risk numbers, and more.

Further reading: Truecaller, Truecaller features, Apps, Android, iOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Now Available to Pre-Order in China: Price, Specifications

Truecaller Introduces New Feature to Protect the Entire Family from Call-Based Scams
