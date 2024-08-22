Technology News
Apple Foldable MacBook Mass Production Delayed, Apple Cancels Larger Screen Design: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple faced technical challenges with the display and mechanical components of the purported foldable MacBook, according to a market analyst.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2024 13:29 IST
Apple Foldable MacBook Mass Production Delayed, Apple Cancels Larger Screen Design: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's rumoured foldable iPad model might actually refer to its rumoured foldable MacBook

Highlights
  • Apple was previously expected to launch a foldable MacBook in 2026
  • The foldable MacBook might not arrive until the end of 2027
  • The rumoured foldable iPad may not arrive in 2025 as previously believed
Apple is working on a foldable version of its MacBook computer, which is expected to arrive in the future as a more evolved version of the company's laptop, according to recent reports. According to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino company could delay the launch of its foldable MacBook by more than a year, to technical challenges with the device's components. The company was also said to be working on a foldable iPad model for 2025, but the analyst says that there's currently no information about the device.

Apple Delays Mass Production of Foldable MacBook Model

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kuo says that his latest market survey indicates that Apple has cancelled the 20.25-inch display design for the rumoured foldable MacBook, adding that the company will instead launch the device with an 18.8-inch panel. In May, Kuo predicted that Apple was considering both these display sizes that would result in 13-inch and 14-inch laptops when folded.

According to Kuo, the mass production schedule of the foldable MacBook model has been delayed after the company faced technical challenges with the display and mechanical components. While it was previously expected to enter mass production in the first half of 2026, the analyst says it could take place in late 2027 or 2028.

No Sign of Apple's Rumoured Foldable iPad

While Apple's foldable MacBook is still expected to make its debut in the coming years, Kuo says that there was no information about a previously rumoured foldable iPad model during his latest survey. Previous reports have suggested that Apple is working on a foldable version of its tablet that could be launched by the company in 2025.

The analyst hasn't ruled out the possibility of a foldable iPad model, but the lack of visibility in the supply chain survey means that it is unlikely to launch in the near future. Kuo also speculates that other market analysts might have referred to the foldable MacBook as a foldable iPad, which could have led to confusion about the two devices.

Apple Foldable MacBook, Foldable MacBook, MacBook, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
All-Digital Xbox Series X, Other New Xbox Console Options to Launch in October
Bitcoin Sees Minor Gains Alongside Dogecoin, Cardano as Market Shows Signs of Volatility

Apple Foldable MacBook Mass Production Delayed, Apple Cancels Larger Screen Design: Ming-Chi Kuo
