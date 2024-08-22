Apple is working on a foldable version of its MacBook computer, which is expected to arrive in the future as a more evolved version of the company's laptop, according to recent reports. According to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino company could delay the launch of its foldable MacBook by more than a year, to technical challenges with the device's components. The company was also said to be working on a foldable iPad model for 2025, but the analyst says that there's currently no information about the device.

Apple Delays Mass Production of Foldable MacBook Model

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kuo says that his latest market survey indicates that Apple has cancelled the 20.25-inch display design for the rumoured foldable MacBook, adding that the company will instead launch the device with an 18.8-inch panel. In May, Kuo predicted that Apple was considering both these display sizes that would result in 13-inch and 14-inch laptops when folded.

Foldable MacBook survey update - mass production delayed significantly

1. Final display size spec confirmed at 18.8 inches. Apple has canceled the 20.25-inch design.

2. Due to technical challenges with the display and mechanical, the assembly mass production schedule has been… https://t.co/mPviHVeK0x — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 22, 2024

According to Kuo, the mass production schedule of the foldable MacBook model has been delayed after the company faced technical challenges with the display and mechanical components. While it was previously expected to enter mass production in the first half of 2026, the analyst says it could take place in late 2027 or 2028.

No Sign of Apple's Rumoured Foldable iPad

While Apple's foldable MacBook is still expected to make its debut in the coming years, Kuo says that there was no information about a previously rumoured foldable iPad model during his latest survey. Previous reports have suggested that Apple is working on a foldable version of its tablet that could be launched by the company in 2025.

The analyst hasn't ruled out the possibility of a foldable iPad model, but the lack of visibility in the supply chain survey means that it is unlikely to launch in the near future. Kuo also speculates that other market analysts might have referred to the foldable MacBook as a foldable iPad, which could have led to confusion about the two devices.