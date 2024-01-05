Bitcoin on Friday, January 5 reflected small gains of under one percent as many altcoins that were trading in losses a day ago, showed profits. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin stood at $43,466 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin rose by $396 (roughly Rs. 32,960). Currently, the market demonstrates a low risk tolerance due to volatility and uncertainty surrounding specific tokens, experts have observed.

Ether managed to see a small gain of 0.42 percent on Friday. With this, the value of the crypto asset stands at $2,242 (roughly Rs. 1.86 lakh).

“In the last 24 hours, the crypto market showed positive movements, with both BTC and ETH gaining over 2.5 percent. Notably, today's announcement of the US unemployment rate (monthly) has the potential to induce volatility in the market,” CoinDCX research team told Gadgets360.

Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Cosmos, Near Protocol, Monero, and Binance USD -- all registered small profits on Friday.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 0.58 percent in the last 24 hours. The valuation of the sector, as of January 5, stands at $1.66 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,38,16,669 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

“Reports indicate a significant shift in investor sentiment, with over $2 billion flowing into digital asset investment exchange-traded products (ETPs) in 2023—more than double the previous year's inflow. This surge suggests heightened anticipation for SEC approval of ETFs,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Gadgets360.

“Simultaneously, the fascination with tokenization is on the rise. Moody's has bestowed a rating upon the inaugural fund leveraging Standard Chartered's SC Ventures' tokenization platform, Libeara. Launched by SC Ventures in November, Libeara collaborated with FundBridge Capital to facilitate the creation of a tokenized Singapore-dollar government bond fund specifically tailored for accredited investors.”

Loss-making cryptocurrencies on Friday comprised of Tether, Ripple, Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche.

Tron, Polygon, Chainlink, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Uniswap also logged losses.

As per market analysts, the market is exhibiting signs of maturity despite key token prices having experienced a recent decline.

“The dip in market cap is attributed to speculation surrounding potential rejection of the Bitcoin ETF application, triggering a surge in long position sell-offs. Market cap is strained as long-term hodlers secure profits amid concerns of further BTC price dips following the ETF decision. Currently, the market demonstrates a low risk tolerance due to volatility and uncertainty surrounding specific tokens. Nonetheless, the uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin has been offset by a bullish sentiment among institutional investors towards Ethereum,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

