Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Sees Gradual Price Revival, Overall Market Continues to See Volatility

In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin rose by $396 (roughly Rs. 32,960).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2024 12:26 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Sees Gradual Price Revival, Overall Market Continues to See Volatility

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The valuation of the sector, as of January 5, stands at $1.66 trillion

Highlights
  • Solana, Ripple saw losses
  • Cardano, Avalanche saw price dips
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu are trading in profits
Bitcoin on Friday, January 5 reflected small gains of under one percent as many altcoins that were trading in losses a day ago, showed profits. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin stood at $43,466 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin rose by $396 (roughly Rs. 32,960). Currently, the market demonstrates a low risk tolerance due to volatility and uncertainty surrounding specific tokens, experts have observed.

Ether managed to see a small gain of 0.42 percent on Friday. With this, the value of the crypto asset stands at $2,242 (roughly Rs. 1.86 lakh).

“In the last 24 hours, the crypto market showed positive movements, with both BTC and ETH gaining over 2.5 percent. Notably, today's announcement of the US unemployment rate (monthly) has the potential to induce volatility in the market,” CoinDCX research team told Gadgets360.

Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Cosmos, Near Protocol, Monero, and Binance USD -- all registered small profits on Friday.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 0.58 percent in the last 24 hours. The valuation of the sector, as of January 5, stands at $1.66 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,38,16,669 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

“Reports indicate a significant shift in investor sentiment, with over $2 billion flowing into digital asset investment exchange-traded products (ETPs) in 2023—more than double the previous year's inflow. This surge suggests heightened anticipation for SEC approval of ETFs,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Gadgets360.

“Simultaneously, the fascination with tokenization is on the rise. Moody's has bestowed a rating upon the inaugural fund leveraging Standard Chartered's SC Ventures' tokenization platform, Libeara. Launched by SC Ventures in November, Libeara collaborated with FundBridge Capital to facilitate the creation of a tokenized Singapore-dollar government bond fund specifically tailored for accredited investors.”

Loss-making cryptocurrencies on Friday comprised of Tether, Ripple, Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche.

Tron, Polygon, Chainlink, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Uniswap also logged losses.

As per market analysts, the market is exhibiting signs of maturity despite key token prices having experienced a recent decline.

“The dip in market cap is attributed to speculation surrounding potential rejection of the Bitcoin ETF application, triggering a surge in long position sell-offs. Market cap is strained as long-term hodlers secure profits amid concerns of further BTC price dips following the ETF decision. Currently, the market demonstrates a low risk tolerance due to volatility and uncertainty surrounding specific tokens. Nonetheless, the uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin has been offset by a bullish sentiment among institutional investors towards Ethereum,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Says It's Talking With Dozens of Publishers to License Content Amid NYT Lawsuit

