Apple Watch SE With Plastic Body a Work in Progress, Launch Expected in 2025: Report

Apart from bringing down the price, there are other reasons why this watch could see the light of day.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 September 2024 14:14 IST
Apple Watch SE With Plastic Body a Work in Progress, Launch Expected in 2025: Report

Apple Watch SE (2022) is priced at Rs. 29,900 in India

Highlights
  • The Apple Watch SE last refreshed in 2022 and first announced in 2020
  • A new model is said to have a plastic body with “bolder colours”
  • The device is also said to be aimed at school kids
At its recent iPhone 16 launch event, Apple also announced the new Watch Series 10 models along with a new colour option for the Watch Ultra 2, which also got a new Milanese loop band made from titanium. What we did not see was a new Apple Watch SE model (the brand's affordable series), which has not been updated since 2022. According to a previous report, Apple's new Watch SE model with a plastic body is still under development. It is said to be more affordable than the existing 2022 model and will reportedly launch next year.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is still working on the plastic Watch SE model as pointed out in an earlier edition of his PowerOn newsletter. While the earlier report merely exposed the existence of such a model, this one gives us more details about why it exists with subtle hints about its target audience.

Gurman in his latest PowerOn newsletter states that a new Apple Watch SE model with a plastic body (or case) is still in development. It isn't clear whether this will be the only model to see the light of day or whether Apple will launch a standard metal-bodied version of the watch alongside it. What the source is certain about is that this plastic model will have “bold colours” reminiscent of the iPhone 5c from 2013, which took a similar approach at delivering an affordable iPhone.

However, times are changing and Gurman states that Apple could be looking at a much younger audience with its colourful new Apple Watch SE model. An affordable watch could also be a good idea in US schools which have started banning smartphones during school hours. Hence, an affordable Apple Watch (with cellular connectivity of course) could turn out to be a very attractive option for school kids.

While the plastic Watch SE model is still in development, things are moving forward and the source states that it will see a potential launch next year. The shift to plastic has also posed some problems related to quality, but all of this is expected to move at a faster pace once Apple completes the transition to titanium for its premium models.

Gurman states that the plastic Watch SE will also include a “processor jump” although it is unclear which processor the new model will use. The current Apple Watch SE (2022) was launched with a dual-core Apple S8 SiP. The Apple Watch Series 8 models also packed the same processor, but with a larger display/case options (with Always-on), sapphire crystal glass, and the ability to record Electrocardiogram (ECG) readings.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch SE 3

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch SE 3
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Apple Watch SE With Plastic Body a Work in Progress, Launch Expected in 2025: Report
