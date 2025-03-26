Apple is facing challenges while designing the next Apple Watch SE model, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The company is said to be working on a refreshed Apple Watch SE, with a plastic body. Apple's design team reportedly disapproves of how the wearable looks, while other employees are still looking for a way to make the chassis more affordable to produce than the current model. The company isn't expected to launch new smartwatches until September, when the next iPhone generation is expected to arrive.

Apple's Design Team Reportedly Dislikes the Plastic Watch SE's Look

In the latest edition of his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that Apple's design team doesn't like the look of the rumoured next-generation Apple Watch SE, which is expected to arrive with a plastic body. Previous Apple Watch SE models have featured an aluminium chassis, like the more expensive Series lineup.

According to the journalist, Apple's operations team has run into a different roadblock — producing a plastic Apple Watch SE case is materially more expensive than using aluminium, like the current, second generation Apple Watch SE model.

It's worth noting that Apple has yet to announce any plans to launch an updated version of the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), which was previously refreshed in 2022. A plastic 'SE' model might help Apple increase sales by targeting the low-end market, if the company can keep costs lower than the current model, which launched in India at Rs. 29,900.

Another health tracking feature that is expected to arrive on more expensive Apple Watch models is blood pressure monitoring. Over the past few years, reports have suggested that Apple has made some progress in developing sensors to accurately measure blood pressure. Gurman says that Apple is still facing challenges while testing the blood pressure monitoring feature.

There's no word from Apple on plans to launch a cheaper Watch SE model, or to bring blood pressure monitoring to an upcoming version of the Apple Watch. Recent reports suggest that Apple will equip its next generation Apple Watch Ultra model with support for 5G RedCap and satellite connectivity. More details on this smartwatch could emerge in the coming months, if the company plans to launch an updated version this year.