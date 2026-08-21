Apple Watch Series 12 is likely to go official in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. While earlier leaks have suggested that the upcoming wearable lineup will retain the design of existing models, a fresh leak hints that Apple could use different materials in the Watch Series 12. The new Watch Series 12 will succeed the Apple Watch 11 series, which was released in September last year. It is offered in Aluminium and Titanium case options.

Apple Could Launch New Wearables in Ceramic Finish

Tipster Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) on X claimed that the Apple Watch Series 12 will feature a ceramic casing. The leak aligns with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's claims. Earlier this month, he suggested that Apple would bring back ceramic case options for its Apple Watch series, which could be launched later this year or in 2027.

Hell yeah, Ceramic  Watch is back. We'll see it at Series 12. — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) August 19, 2026

If the rumours turn out to be true, this move would offer more case material options for Apple Watch Series 12 buyers. The ceramic variant is expected to be a flagship model. For reference, Apple introduced the ceramic Apple Watch Edition with the Apple Watch Series 2 in September 2016. The Apple Watch Series 5 Edition, released in 2019, is the last Apple wearable to feature a ceramic finish.

The Apple Watch Series 12 is speculated to be announced at Apple's Fall launch event, which could take place on September 8. It could ship with watchOS 27. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are also expected to be launched at the event alongside Apple's first foldable smartphone.

Apple launched the Watch Series 11 in September last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 46,900. It is available in Aluminium and Titanium case options and in 42mm and 46mm sizes. It features an Always‑On Retina display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Apple's S10 chip and has IP6X dust resistance. It is advertised to last up to 24 hours of normal use