Apple has increased the battery replacement cost for almost all Apple Watch models by $20 (roughly Rs. 1,660). The service was earlier priced at $79 (roughly Rs. 6,558). Meanwhile, AppleCare+ subscribers can replace their Apple Watch batteries at no additional cost if the battery holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity. Earlier this year, Apple also increased the battery replacement cost for iPhone by $20 for all iPhone models.

According to Apple's support page, users will have to pay $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200) to replace batteries for all Apple Watch models including the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 8, and other older models. The Cupertino-based company earlier used to charge $79 (roughly Rs. 6,558) for battery replacement of these watches. Apple has supported battery replacement for as far back as the Apple Watch 2 launched in 2016.

Notably, AppleCare+ subscribers can get their Apple Watch batteries replaced for free if the battery holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity, says the company.

Earlier this year, Apple increased the battery replacement cost for iPhone 13 or older models by $20 (roughly Rs. 1,650) effective from March 1. Now the battery replacement of iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone X lineups cost $89 (roughly Rs. 7,300). However, the iPhone 14 battery replacement costs $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200).

On September 12, Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 9 along with Apple Watch Ultra 2. The former features an always-on retina display, offering up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Powered by the new Apple S9 SiP (system in package) paired with a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, the smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.