iPhone 15 Brings New Battery Settings Option to Limit Charging Beyond 80 Percent: Report

Apple is reportedly allowing users to check their device's battery cycle count for the first time.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 September 2023 13:49 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple made the jump from the Lightning connector to the USB Type-C port with iPhone 15 series

  • iPhone 15 series was launched on September 12
  • They come with USB Type-C port
  • The new feature was previously discovered in iOS 17 beta code

iPhone 15 series went official last week with significant upgrades in design as well as specifications. The lightning port that Apple has kept in its iPhone models since the iPhone 5 was replaced by a USB Type-C port this year. Besides this, the Cupertino-based company is reportedly using new battery settings for the latest lineup. With this feature, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max users will be able to limit the battery charge percentage to maximise battery lifespan. This setting could maximise battery health by lowering the maximum battery charge level to 80 percent rather than reaching 100 percent. Additionally, Apple is providing more details on battery health for the user.

The Verge's Allison Johnson during a Q&A session states that all of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models running on iOS 17 feature a new option in the Battery Health & Charging menu that is designed to stop the handset from ever charging beyond 80 percent when enabled. This menu is said to include three options — Optimised Battery Charging, 80 percent limit, and none. It can be accessed by heading to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging .

The new 80 percent limit option will stop your iPhone 15 models from charging when it reaches 80 percent of full capacity. The new feature was previously discovered in iOS 17 beta code.

Additionally, Apple is allowing users to check their device's battery cycle count for the first time. As pointed out by tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve), iPhone 15 users can obtain details such as the battery manufacture date, initial usage time, battery cycle count and more now by heading to Settings > General > About in their handset.

Charging a battery up to 80 percent is recommended to protect the battery from overheating and get prolonged battery health as the last 20 percent is said to take more energy and produce more heat. This practice is expected to preserve battery health over time. It is almost identical to the Optimised Charging setting Apple already offers on old iPhone models that limit charging of battery overnight. Samsung and OnePlus also offer similar features with their handsets.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
