CMF Watch Pro 3 Expected to Launch Soon; Price Leaked Online

The CMF Watch Pro 2 features a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on-display.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 13:50 IST
Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF Watch Pro 3 is the rumoured successor of the Watch Pro 2 (pictured)

  • CMF Watch Pro 3 will reportedly be launched at higher price
  • CMF Watch Pro 2 was launched in India in July 2024
  • Nothing is yet to confirm details
Nothing's budget friendly sub-brand, CMF, unveiled its second smartwatch, the Watch Pro 2, in India with a 1.32-inch AMOLED touchscreen in July 2024. The wearable was launched with a starting price of Rs. 4,999, going up to Rs. 5,499, depending on the colour options. Now, as per a report, CMF could soon launch the Watch Pro 3 in Europe. The smartwatch is said to see a significant price increase from the Watch Pro 2, which was launched in Europe for EUR 69 (about Rs. 6,942).

CMF Watch Pro 3 price and availability (expected)

According to a report by YTECHB, CMF is expected to launch the Watch Pro 3 soon. However, the company is yet to confirm details regarding the price and availability of the smartwatch.

Meanwhile, the price for the European market of the rumoured smartwatch has also been leaked. The Watch Pro 3 is said to launch for a price of EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 9,963). Interestingly, the budget friendly sub-brand of Nothing launched the CMF Watch Pro 2 in Europe for EUR 69 (about Rs. 6,942).

In India, the smartwatch was launched with a price tag of Rs. 4,999 for the Ash Grey and Dark Grey colour options, and Rs. 5,499 for the Blue and Orange vegan leather finishes. The report also added that the company is likely to offer the rumoured smartwatch in multiple colour options, similar to its predecessor.

If the leaked prices are to be considered, the rumoured wearable will witness a price increase of about 43.5 percent.

CMF Watch Pro 3 specifications (expected)

Although the company has not revealed any specifications of the rumoured smartwatch, it can still be expected to see significant updates, given the leaked price hike. Nothing's official community forum members have also started expressing their expectations from the CMF Watch Pro 3.

Supernova, a Nothing community forum member, said that he expects a more stable operating system, a few updates to the smartwatch, but it should retain the old molds. Another member, Matthias75, said that he expects more reliable data recording, NFC and more regular software updates. “Please keep the design from the Watch 2 Pro - maybe a little thinner and narrower display edges,” he added.

For reference, the CMF Watch Pro 2 features a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on-display with a 466 x 466 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, 620 nits of peak brightness, and a pixel density of 353 ppi. The wearable features sensors to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and helps in tracking menstrual cycles.

The smartwatch comes with more than 100 watch faces and more than 120 preset sports modes. Moreover, the data from the CMF Watch Pro 2 is synchronised with the CMF Watch App. The smartwatch also comes with interchangeable bezels and straps, which allow users to customise the look.

Nothing, CMF by Nothing, CMF Watch Pro 3 Price, CMF Watch Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 Specifications
