Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Netflix Reportedly Testing Runway’s AI Video Tools in Content Production

Netflix Reportedly Testing Runway’s AI Video Tools in Content Production

Whether Netflix is using Runway’s AI tools for video generation was not disclosed.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2025 18:28 IST
Netflix Reportedly Testing Runway’s AI Video Tools in Content Production

Photo Credit: Netflix

Amazon's show House of David also included AI-generated videos using Runway’s software

Highlights
  • Netflix Co-CEO recently revealed the AI video was used in a show
  • The Eternaut show had an AI-generated sequence of a building collapsing
  • Walt Disney is reportedly also testing Runway’s AI video tools
Advertisement

Netflix is reportedly testing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in content production. As per the report, the California-based streaming giant is using Runway AI's video tools, but it is not clear in what capacity the company is using the AI tools. The report comes just days after the company's co-CEO stated in an earnings call that AI-generated videos were used in the show The Eternaut. Apart from Netflix, Walt Disney is reportedly also testing waters with Runway's AI tools for its production house.

Netflix Said to Be Using Runway's AI Tools

According to a Bloomberg report, Netflix has begun using Runway AI's tools in content production. Citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter, the report claimed that the streaming giant is currently just testing whether the AI firm's video generation software will be suitable for Netflix's production workflow.

The report did not mention whether Netflix was planning to generate entire scenes using the technology or was looking at it to bring down its VFX costs. Additionally, it is also not known whether Runway's AI tools would be used in the post-production and editing tasks.

Apart from this, Walt Disney is reportedly another studio which is testing Runway's video generation tools. Bloomberg claimed that the company has also discussed the possibility of using the New York-based AI firm's technology. However, the same source also told the publication that Walt Disney does not plan to integrate the AI software into its content production workflow.

AI-generated tools are slowly making their way towards Hollywood studios. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently admitted using AI videos for The Eternaut, highlighting how it was both faster and cheaper than traditional VFX. Notably, Netflix did not use Runway's AI tools for this show, the report stated. Amazon's House of David is another show where Runway's AI video models were used to generate frames in certain scenes.

As Hollywood opens up to AI-powered video generation, many actors and writers continue to protest the inclusion of the technology in filmmaking. Last year, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) urged major studios and Netflix to take immediate legal action against any company “that has used our members' works to train AI systems.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Netflix, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Video, Runway
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iOS 18.6 Release Candidate Beta Released Alongside macOS 15.6 RC and More for Both Public and Developers

Related Stories

Netflix Reportedly Testing Runway’s AI Video Tools in Content Production
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 197 Prepaid Plan's Validity Reduced: Old vs. New Benefits
  2. ViewSonic X1-4K Pro, X2-4K Pro and SP7 Projectors Launched in India
  3. [Exclusive] Oppo K13 Turbo Series to Launch in India in Early August
  4. PokÃ©mon Presents Livestream Set for Tuesday: How to Watch, What to Expect
  5. iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Canva Code Review: Vibe Coding Meets Creative User Experience Design
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price in India Slashed After Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Pre-Orders Reportedly Outpace the Galaxy Z Flip 7
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD Unveils Stable Diffusion 3 Medium Model With Support for 4-Megapixel Image Generation on Ryzen AI Laptops
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Reportedly Outpaces Galaxy Z Flip 7 in Pre-Orders in South Korea
  3. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price Range, Key Features Revealed Ahead of July 25 Launch in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price in India Slashed After Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch
  5. Honor Pad GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 10,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. CMF Watch 3 Pro Launched With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 13 Days Battery Life: Price, Features
  7. Netflix Reportedly Testing Runway’s AI Video Tools in Content Production
  8. Vivo V60 Could Launch in India on August 12; Key Specifications and Price Tipped
  9. iOS 18.6 Release Candidate Beta Released Alongside macOS 15.6 RC and More for Both Public and Developers
  10. Xiaomi 16 Series Could Get 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras; Pro Mini Variant May Offer Wireless Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »