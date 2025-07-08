Nothing sub-brand CMF is moving its global marketing operations to India, the company's co-founder Akis Evangelidis announced on Tuesday. The company has listed several new roles on its website, and it is looking to hire project managers, PR managers, social media content producers, and marketing managers in Gurgaon. Nothing and CMF products are assembled at the company's manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, taking advantage of production linked incentive (PLI) schemes designed to boost local manufacturing.

Nothing's Career Website Lists Three CMF Global Product Related Roles

In a post on LinkedIn, Evangelidis revealed that CMF was shifting its global marketing operations to India, stating that the country was its "most important market". Nothing's subsidiary sells affordable CMF-branded smartphones and wireless accessories in India and other markets.

Evangelidis didn't specify a timeline for the transition, or whether the company had cut roles in other regions as part of the move. Meanwhile, the careers section on Nothing's websites contains eight new job listings for various product related roles.

As per the website, CMF is looking to hire a community management associate, global product marketing lead, global product marketing manager (smartphones), global product marketing manager (smart products), global social media manager, project manager, senior PR manager, and a social media content producer.

The new job listings on the company's website

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Nothing

Nothing isn't the only smartphone brand to shift its attention to India. Earlier this year, Apple reportedly ramped up production of the iPhone in the country, in order to diversify its supply chain and soften the impact of tariffs imposed on China by US President Donald Trump.

The UK brand recently launched the Nothing Phone 3 as its latest high-end smartphone, which also happens to be its most expensive product to date. The successor to the Nothing Phone 2 is set to go on sale in India and other markets on July 15.