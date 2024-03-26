Technology News

Fire-Boltt Oracle With 4G LTE SIM Support, 1.96-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Fire-Boltt Oracle is said to offer a standby time of up to 72 hours.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2024 19:13 IST
Fire-Boltt Oracle With 4G LTE SIM Support, 1.96-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Oracle is offered in India in multiple colour options

  • Fire-Boltt Oracle comes with an IP67 rating
  • The wristphone supports LTE calling in India
  • The Fire-Boltt Oracle is backed by a 700mAh battery
Fire-Boltt Oracle smartwatch has been launched in India. Previously, the company unveiled the Fire-Boltt Dream wristphone with a 2.02-inch screen. The Oracle model comes with a slightly smaller screen but shares otherwise similar features. It operates on an Android-based UI and supports several Google Play store applications while also being compatible with both Android and iOS. It is available in the country in various colour options and multiple finishes. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, the smart wearable also supports 4G LTE calling via a nano-SIM.

Fire-Boltt Oracle price in India, availability

The Fire-Boltt Oracle price in India starts at Rs. 4,999 for the Eclipse-Flex, Marine-Mirage, Onyx-Wave, Orange-Horizon, Cloud-Whisper, and Crystal-Tide options. Meanwhile, the Cloudy-Clasp and Black-Chrome options of the smartwatch are priced at Rs. 5,299 and Rs. 5,499, respectively. The watch is available for purchase via the Fire-Boltt India website and Flipkart.

Fire-Boltt Oracle specifications, features

Fire-Boltt Oracle sports a 1.96-inch IPS scratch-resistant display with a resolution of 320 x 386 pixels. It runs an Android-based FireOS out-of-the-box and is powered by a cortex quad-core ARM SoC paired with Mail GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB onboard storage. The smartwatch comes with several pre-installed watch faces and multiple sports models. It also has heart rate, step counting, and blood oxygen level monitoring sensors.

The smart wearable gets a voice assistance as well as inbuilt speakers that help users dictate or even communicate on calls seamlessly. The Oracle supports 4G LTE calling in India via a 4G nano-SIM card and also supports Wi-Fi connectivity. 

Fire-Boltt's Oracle is backed by a 700mAh battery with a claimed standby time of up to 72 hours and a battery life of up to 10 hours. The wearable also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS connectivity. Like the Fire-Boltt Dream, this new smartwatch also supports several Google Play store applications including social media, entertainment, food delivery, ride booking, and shopping. It comes with an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Fire-Boltt Oracle With 4G LTE SIM Support, 1.96-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
