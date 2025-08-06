Technology News
English Edition

Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 With AMOLED Displays, Built-In GPS Support Launched in India

Garmin Forerunner 970 is claimed to deliver up to 15 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 19:21 IST
Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 With AMOLED Displays, Built-In GPS Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 570 features an aluminium bezel

Highlights
  • Garmin's Forerunner 970 features sapphire lens
  • Forerunner 570 delivers up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode
  • Garmin Forerunner 570 is offered in 42mm and 47mm case options
Advertisement

Garmin Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570 were launched in India on Wednesday. The latest smartwatches are specifically designed for professional runners and fitness enthusiasts, and they feature AMOLED displays. They feature inbuilt speaker and microphones and have 5ATM water resistance. The Garmin Forerunner 970 smartwatches come with a claimed battery life of up to 15 days, while the Forerunner 570 is said to deliver up to 11 days of battery life.

Garmin Forerunner 570, Forerunner 970 Price in India

Garmin Forerunner 570 price is set at Rs. 66,990 in India. The Garmin Forerunner 970 is priced at Rs. 90,990. They come with a two-year warranty and can be purchased through the Garmin India website starting today.

Garmin Forerunner 570, Forerunner 970 Specifications

Both the Garmin Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 feature AMOLED displays with an always-on mode. The wearables support Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi connectivity. They are equipped with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, and heat sensor to track fitness and health metrics.

The new Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have built-in GPS support, alongside BeiDou, QZSS, GLONASS and Galileo. They monitor blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate, stress, respiratory rate, and sleep. They have a 5 ATM water resistance rating and are quipped with an inbuilt speaker and microphones.

The Garmin Forerunner 570 features an aluminium bezel and is offered in both 42mm and 47mm display options. It delivers up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 18 hours in GPS mode.

On the other hand, the Forerunner 970 model features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens and titanium bezel. It has a built-in torch mode, and the wearable allows users to measure the overall energy efficiency after several runs using the new HRM 600 heart rate monitor, which is sold separately. It has a step speed loss feature that shows athletes how much they slow down when their foot hits the ground with the HRM 600 heart rate monitor. The wearable has a 47mm display.

It also offers Garmin Coach training plans for running, triathlon, cycling, and strength. It also provides a personalised readiness score offering insights about their sleep quality, recovery, training load, and more. The Forerunner 970 also suggests dynamic routes for users that loop back to the starting point.

The Forerunner 970 is claimed to last up to 15 days in smartwatch mode and up to 21 hours in GPS mode.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Garmin Forerunner 970, Garmin Forerunner 970 Price in India, Garmin Forerunner 570, Garmin Forerunner 570 Specifications, Garmin Forerunner 970 Specifications, Garmin
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 With AMOLED Displays, Built-In GPS Support Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Might Not Feature the OnePlus 13's Circular Rear Camera Module
  2. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Vivo V50e Review: E for Enough?
  4. Xiaomi's Refreshed Redmi Logo Will Debut With This Phone on August 19
  5. Motorola's Razr 60, Buds Loop Refreshed With Swarovski Crystals: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Genshin Impact to Be Discontinued on PS4 Over Hardware Limitations, Platform Application Size
  2. Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 With AMOLED Displays, Built-In GPS Support Launched in India
  3. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Poco M7 Plus Price and Battery Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Debut With Silicon-Carbon Battery
  5. OnePlus 15 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Refreshed Design With Square Rear Camera Module
  6. Microsoft Teases Windows 2030 Vision with Multimodal AI Agent-Driven Interfaces
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal Slashes Price by 17 Percent
  8. Nintendo Will Host an Indie World Showcase for Switch and Switch 2 Games This Week
  9. Apple's Support App Reportedly Updated With AI-Powered Chatbot
  10. Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Reportedly Thwart Stickers Used to Block Recording Indicator Light
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »