Garmin Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570 were launched in India on Wednesday. The latest smartwatches are specifically designed for professional runners and fitness enthusiasts, and they feature AMOLED displays. They feature inbuilt speaker and microphones and have 5ATM water resistance. The Garmin Forerunner 970 smartwatches come with a claimed battery life of up to 15 days, while the Forerunner 570 is said to deliver up to 11 days of battery life.

Garmin Forerunner 570, Forerunner 970 Price in India

Garmin Forerunner 570 price is set at Rs. 66,990 in India. The Garmin Forerunner 970 is priced at Rs. 90,990. They come with a two-year warranty and can be purchased through the Garmin India website starting today.

Garmin Forerunner 570, Forerunner 970 Specifications

Both the Garmin Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 feature AMOLED displays with an always-on mode. The wearables support Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi connectivity. They are equipped with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, and heat sensor to track fitness and health metrics.

The new Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have built-in GPS support, alongside BeiDou, QZSS, GLONASS and Galileo. They monitor blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate, stress, respiratory rate, and sleep. They have a 5 ATM water resistance rating and are quipped with an inbuilt speaker and microphones.

The Garmin Forerunner 570 features an aluminium bezel and is offered in both 42mm and 47mm display options. It delivers up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 18 hours in GPS mode.

On the other hand, the Forerunner 970 model features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens and titanium bezel. It has a built-in torch mode, and the wearable allows users to measure the overall energy efficiency after several runs using the new HRM 600 heart rate monitor, which is sold separately. It has a step speed loss feature that shows athletes how much they slow down when their foot hits the ground with the HRM 600 heart rate monitor. The wearable has a 47mm display.

It also offers Garmin Coach training plans for running, triathlon, cycling, and strength. It also provides a personalised readiness score offering insights about their sleep quality, recovery, training load, and more. The Forerunner 970 also suggests dynamic routes for users that loop back to the starting point.

The Forerunner 970 is claimed to last up to 15 days in smartwatch mode and up to 21 hours in GPS mode.