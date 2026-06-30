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Google Pixel Watch 5 FCC Listing Reveals UWB, LTE Connectivity and Satellite SOS Support

The listings do not mention the Pixel Watch 5 by name and describe the products only as wireless devices.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 June 2026 10:50 IST
Google Pixel Watch 5 FCC Listing Reveals UWB, LTE Connectivity and Satellite SOS Support

Google Pixel Watch 5 is expected to succeed the Pixel Watch 4 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Google may skip a Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch 5 model
  • Pixel Watch 5 listings confirm NFC and Ultra Wideband connectivity
  • FCC records hint at a Pixel Watch 5 launch in the coming months
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Google's Pixel Watch 5 has reportedly surfaced with new details about its connectivity features and model lineup ahead of its expected debut. Four suspected variants have appeared in US regulatory records, indicating support for LTE, Ultra Wideband and satellite SOS across the range. The filings also suggest Google could be changing its usual smartwatch strategy by omitting a Wi-Fi-only model. Although the company has not confirmed the device, the latest development points to an official announcement drawing closer.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Surfaces on FCC With New Connectivity Details

A new Droid Life report reveals that four new Google devices with model numbers G25QD, G1XJ6, G0F3Y, and GFW3R have been certified by the US Federal Communications Commission. The listings do not mention the Pixel Watch 5 by name and describe the products only as wireless devices. However, details contained in the filings indicate that they belong to Google's next smartwatch lineup.

The certification records reportedly mention several metal and non-metal watch straps used during evaluation, a pattern that has also appeared in regulatory paperwork for earlier Pixel Watch generations.

Regulatory information shows that each of the four Pixel Watch 5 models supports LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and Ultra-Wideband connectivity. The documents also list NTN Band 23 and Band 255, indicating compatibility with satellite SOS. Google first introduced the emergency satellite feature with the Pixel Watch 4.

Earlier Pixel Watch generations were offered in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with separate Wi-Fi-only and LTE options. This time, all four certified Pixel Watch 5 variants appear to include LTE connectivity. If the filings represent the complete range, Google may have dropped the Wi-Fi-only option. Another possibility is that the available certification documents do not reflect the entire lineup.

The FCC approval marks another step in Google's launch preparations. The company is widely expected to introduce the Pixel 11 series in August, making the smartwatch a likely companion announcement. However, Google's release schedule has varied in recent years. The Pixel Watch 4 completed the same certification process in July before launching in October, while the Pixel Watch 3 reached the regulator around this period ahead of its September debut.

The same four model numbers were previously spotted in India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database earlier this month, adding to indications that Google is preparing the devices for multiple markets. Reports have also claimed that the Pixel Watch 5 was recently spotted in a real-world sighting before its official unveiling.

Google has not confirmed any specifications or launch plans for the Pixel Watch 5. Rumours have suggested that the smartwatch will arrive alongside the Pixel 11 series, while the new smartphones are expected to feature Google's next-generation Tensor G6 chipset.

Google Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium design with domed display
  • Actua 360 display is bright
  • Consistent and customisable Wear OS UI
  • New pin based charging is fast
  • Accurate health-tracking
  • Solid GPS connectivity
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • No cellular connectivity option in India
  • Fiddly strap mounting mechanism
  • Very limited strap options
  • No on-demand SpO2 measurement
Read detailed Google Pixel Watch 4 review
Display Size 41mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 5, Google Pixel Watch 4, Google Pixel Watch, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Google Pixel Watch 5 FCC Listing Reveals UWB, LTE Connectivity and Satellite SOS Support
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