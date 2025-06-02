Huawei Band 10 will launch in India soon, nearly four months after its China debut. Building upon the success of the Huawei Band 9, which was introduced in the country in January this year, the new fitness tracker from the China-based OEM is expected to offer features central to emotional wellbeing management, along with stress monitoring and improved sleep analysis. The Huawei Band 10 is said to adopt a new alloy frame for a more premium appearance, despite aiming to be accessible to the masses.

Huawei Band 10 India Launch: Expected Price, Features

According to industry sources, the Huawei Band 10 will make its India debut as soon as this week. Despite packing a plethora of health and fitness management features, the fitness tracker will be priced under Rs. 5,000. This is in line with the pricing of the previous model, the Huawei Band 9, which was launched at a “special price” of Rs. 3,999.

The fitness tracker is said to sport an aluminium alloy frame for a more refined and premium appearance, targeting style-conscious users. Images suggest that it will have similar design elements as its predecessor, including a rectangular dial and a single physical button placed at the centre of the right spine. It could be offered in multiple colourways including a blue, green, and purple option, with the dial being colour-matched to the strap.

Huawei Band 10 will build upon the fitness features offered by the Band 9 by introducing holistic health-focussed features like stress monitoring and deeper sleep analysis. It is said to bring improved design, better sensors, and a smarter experience overall, whilst keeping it accessible to the masses in terms of the pricing.

Notably, the fitness tracker was introduced in China in February, and its Indian counterpart could debut with similar features.

Huawei Band 10 Specifications

Huawei Band 10's China variant comes with a 1.47-inch rectangular touch-supported AMOLED screen with 194 x 368 pixels resolution and 282ppi pixel density. The fitness tracker is compatible with both Android and iOS devices through Bluetooth. It is water resistant up to a 50 metre depth.

As per the company, the Huawei Band 10 comes with a suite of sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, and a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor. It supports over 100 workout modes. Users can keep a check on various metrics like heart rate, SpO2, respiratory rate, and abnormal breathing. It features a new sleep heart rate variability (HRV) metric which is claimed to offer insights into the pattern, duration and quality of the wearer's sleep.

The Huawei Band 10 can last up to 14 days on a single charge and up to three days with always-on display enabled, the company claims. It is claimed to be attain a full charge in just 45 minutes.