Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset Arrives on Geekbench With a Snapdragon XR Chipset

Samsung's Project Moohan extended reality (XR) headset has appeared on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications ahead of its anticipated launch later in 2025. The benchmarking site's listing indicates the Samsung Project Moohan headset will run on Android XR, Google's new operating system specifically designed for XR devices, and will be equipped with 16GB of RAM.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 May 2025 11:52 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Project Moohan headset was first unveiled by Samsung in December 2024

  • Samsung showcased its Project Moohan headset last year
  • The headset has now been listed on Geekbench
  • Samsung's Project Moohan headset will run on Android XR
Samsung's Project Moohan headset is expected to launch later this year, and the company's first extended reality (XR) wearable device has surfaced on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking website. The listing for the headset sheds some light on the specifications of the upcoming device. It is expected to run on Android XR, Google's new operating system for XR devices. The Project Moohan headset could also be joined by other smart wearables that are said to be in development at the South Korean technology firm.

Samsung Project Moohan Specifications (Expected)

A Geekbench listing for a device bearing the model number SM-I610 was published on Tuesday, and it reveals the CPU, GPU, and memory available on the company's upcoming XR headset. Samsung's Project Moohan headset will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset with six CPU cores. Two of these cores run at 2.36GHz and the other four have a 2.05GHz clock speed.

The benchmark entry for the Project Moohan headset also reveals that it will feature an Adreno 740 GPU. This is the same GPU that was introduced with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from Qualcomm. This CPU and GPU configuration reveals that the headset will be equipped with the Snapdraon XR2+ Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm.

The Snapdragon XR+ Gen 2 supports dual displays at up to 3K resolution and is claimed to offer 8 times improved performance compared to its predecessor. It supports Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and can handle up to 10 concurrent cameras and sensors typically found on XR and augmented reality (AR) devices.

The Geekbench entry also reveals that Samsung's Project Moohan headset will be equipped with 15.04GB of RAM, which should translate to about 16GB of RAM. It runs on Android 14, which could be the base for Google's new Android XR operating system.

In terms of performance, the Project Moohan headset scored 990 points in the single core test, and 2,453 points in the multi core test. This suggests that Samsung has equipped its upcoming XR headset with a capable chipset that can handle the demands of various XR applications and features.

There's still no word from Samsung on when it will launch the Project Moohan headset, and the company could drop more clues at its next Galaxy Unpacked launch event for its upcoming foldable phones. Samsung is also working on a pair of AR glasses, which is expected to debut after its XR headset.

Further reading: Samsung Project Moohan, Project Moohan, Samsung, Extended Reality, XR, Headsets, Wearables
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
