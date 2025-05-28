Samsung's Project Moohan headset is expected to launch later this year, and the company's first extended reality (XR) wearable device has surfaced on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking website. The listing for the headset sheds some light on the specifications of the upcoming device. It is expected to run on Android XR, Google's new operating system for XR devices. The Project Moohan headset could also be joined by other smart wearables that are said to be in development at the South Korean technology firm.

Samsung Project Moohan Specifications (Expected)

A Geekbench listing for a device bearing the model number SM-I610 was published on Tuesday, and it reveals the CPU, GPU, and memory available on the company's upcoming XR headset. Samsung's Project Moohan headset will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset with six CPU cores. Two of these cores run at 2.36GHz and the other four have a 2.05GHz clock speed.

The benchmark entry for the Project Moohan headset also reveals that it will feature an Adreno 740 GPU. This is the same GPU that was introduced with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from Qualcomm. This CPU and GPU configuration reveals that the headset will be equipped with the Snapdraon XR2+ Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm.

The Snapdragon XR+ Gen 2 supports dual displays at up to 3K resolution and is claimed to offer 8 times improved performance compared to its predecessor. It supports Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and can handle up to 10 concurrent cameras and sensors typically found on XR and augmented reality (AR) devices.

The Geekbench entry also reveals that Samsung's Project Moohan headset will be equipped with 15.04GB of RAM, which should translate to about 16GB of RAM. It runs on Android 14, which could be the base for Google's new Android XR operating system.

In terms of performance, the Project Moohan headset scored 990 points in the single core test, and 2,453 points in the multi core test. This suggests that Samsung has equipped its upcoming XR headset with a capable chipset that can handle the demands of various XR applications and features.

There's still no word from Samsung on when it will launch the Project Moohan headset, and the company could drop more clues at its next Galaxy Unpacked launch event for its upcoming foldable phones. Samsung is also working on a pair of AR glasses, which is expected to debut after its XR headset.

